DW - Silja Fröhlich
Silja Fröhlich

Featured stories by Silja Fröhlich

Kenia Wahlen 2022

Kenya election 2022 — as it happened

Kenya has voted to elect its president as well as a new parliament and county officials.
PoliticsAugust 9, 2022
Sierra Leone | Kindersoldaten in Makeni (1999)

Sierra Leone still scarred by civil war

Two decades after the Sierra Leone war, young people say corruption, poverty and unemployment hinder progress.
SocietyMay 25, 202201:42 min
A money changer counts Nigerian naira

The high price of truth: Africa's whistleblowers

In Africa , whistleblowers face dismissal, violence and murder. Extensive legislation seldom offers real protection.
CorruptionMarch 16, 2022
Stories by Silja Fröhlich

USA | BET Awards 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 6 February 2023

AfricaLink on Air — 6 February 2023

Protesters in DR Congo's Goma denounce East African military force+++Female stars Tems on historic Grammy win
PoliticsFebruary 6, 202330:00 min
A refugee from Congo waits to receive lunch at the Nyakabande Transit Center in Kisoro

Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?

Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has threatened to forcefully repatriate Congolese refugees, but can he do that?
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202301:30 min
Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | Katar vs Senegal

AfricaLink on Air — 25 November 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 25 November 2022

Senegal becomes first African nation to win in Qatar 2022 World Cup +++Omicron scientists win 2022 German Africa Prize
SportsNovember 25, 202229:59 min
Angola Luanda | Treffen der Präsidenten Kagame (L) Lourenco (C) und Tshisekedi

AfricaLink on Air — 24 November 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 24 November 2022

Ceasefire deal in DR Congo +++German troop pullout of Mali +++ Exclusive Interview with Isabel dos Santos +++ World Cup
SocietyNovember 24, 202230:00 min
Kombibild Felix Tshisekedi und Paul Kagame

AfricaLink on Air — 23 November 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 23 November 2022

More aid arrives in Tigray region amid shaky truce+++DR Congo and Rwanda in fresh talks in Angola, Kagame absent
PoliticsNovember 23, 202229:59 min
BG zum Thema Polygamie, DW Hindi

AfricaLink on Air — 22 November 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 22 November 2022

Nigeria's election campaigns +++ Rwanda extracting gold from DRC +++ Death penalty declines in Africa +++ World Cup
PoliticsNovember 22, 202229:59 min
