Image: DW
Silja Fröhlich
Featured stories by Silja Fröhlich
Kenya election 2022 — as it happened
Kenya has voted to elect its president as well as a new parliament and county officials.
Politics
08/09/2022
August 9, 2022
Sierra Leone still scarred by civil war
Two decades after the Sierra Leone war, young people say corruption, poverty and unemployment hinder progress.
Society
05/25/2022
May 25, 2022
01:42 min
The high price of truth: Africa's whistleblowers
In Africa , whistleblowers face dismissal, violence and murder. Extensive legislation seldom offers real protection.
Corruption
03/16/2022
March 16, 2022
Stories by Silja Fröhlich
AfricaLink on Air — 6 February 2023
AfricaLink on Air — 6 February 2023
Protesters in DR Congo's Goma denounce East African military force+++Female stars Tems on historic Grammy win
Politics
02/06/2023
February 6, 2023
30:00 min
Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?
Will Rwanda shut out Congolese refugees?
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has threatened to forcefully repatriate Congolese refugees, but can he do that?
Politics
01/12/2023
January 12, 2023
01:30 min
AfricaLink on Air — 25 November 2022
AfricaLink on Air — 25 November 2022
Senegal becomes first African nation to win in Qatar 2022 World Cup +++Omicron scientists win 2022 German Africa Prize
Sports
11/25/2022
November 25, 2022
29:59 min
AfricaLink on Air — 24 November 2022
AfricaLink on Air — 24 November 2022
Ceasefire deal in DR Congo +++German troop pullout of Mali +++ Exclusive Interview with Isabel dos Santos +++ World Cup
Society
11/24/2022
November 24, 2022
30:00 min
AfricaLink on Air — 23 November 2022
AfricaLink on Air — 23 November 2022
More aid arrives in Tigray region amid shaky truce+++DR Congo and Rwanda in fresh talks in Angola, Kagame absent
Politics
11/23/2022
November 23, 2022
29:59 min
AfricaLink on Air — 22 November 2022
AfricaLink on Air — 22 November 2022
Nigeria's election campaigns +++ Rwanda extracting gold from DRC +++ Death penalty declines in Africa +++ World Cup
Politics
11/22/2022
November 22, 2022
29:59 min
