Sigmund Freud to pursue serial killer in new Netflix show

Netflix is teaming up with Austria's public broadcaster ORF for the eight-part series Freud, according to reports by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.
The crime thriller will portray Freud as a young man who teams up with a medium named Fleur Salome and the police inspector Kiss.
While ORF will broadcast the series within Austria, Netflix will release it on international markets including the US, UK and Germany.
German production companies ZDF Enterprises and Bavaria Fiction are co-producers on the Austrian original series.
Freud is to be directed by Marvin Kren, who also signed the hit drama series 4 Blocks. Stefan Brunner (Tatort) and Benjamin Hessler (4 Blocks) will be joining him on the script.
Production will start this fall. The cast of the series has not yet been determined.
Netflix already scored a hit with its German series Dark, which has been greenlit for a second season. Freud will be the streaming giant's first original drama out of Austria.
'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide
Netflix German series 'Dark'
The first German language TV series produced by Netflix for the international market, "Dark" was released on December 1, 2017. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells the story of four families living in a small German town. The disappearance of two young children in surrounding forest leads to investigations revealing that something shady has been happening there since the 1980s.
Dark worlds
The series was directed by Baran bo Odar and his wife, Jantje Friese, wrote the screenplay. The Swiss director filmed a similar story with the 2010 feature film, "The Silence," another thriller that interconnects two generations of a family in a small provincial German town. As the title suggests, his latest offering is a lot darker and claustrophobic.
Ambitious production: 'Babylon Berlin'
The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced, "Babylon Berlin" started airing in Germany last October. Netflix purchased broadcast rights for the US. Three directors, including Tom Tykwer, recreated the atmosphere of Berlin in the 1920s for this period drama.
Amazon's German series 'You Are Wanted'
The first German series to be produced by Amazon, "You Are Wanted" started airing in March 2017 and was also made available worldwide through the Amazon Prime streaming service. It was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays the lead role in this series dealing with cyber crime. Despite dividing the critics, the show's second season is already in production.
A sequel for 'Deutschland 83'
Broadcast on SundanceTV channel, "Deutschland 83" was the first German-language series to air on a US network with English subtitles. The show obtained a number of accolades, including an International Emmy Award. The second season of this Cold War espionage drama, titled "Deutschland 86," will air in 2018 on Amazon Prime.
Berlin mafia: '4 Blocks'
"4 Blocks," directed by Marvin Kren, is set in the Berlin district of Neukölln and is centered on different organized crime family clans. The series obtained rave reviews, with some critics comparing it to the US TV hit "The Sopranos." Since October 2017, it is available in over 150 countries on Amazon Video. A second season is in the making.
Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)