 Sigmund Freud to pursue serial killer in new Netflix show | Film | DW | 06.07.2018

Film

Sigmund Freud to pursue serial killer in new Netflix show

Streaming giant Netflix will release an Austrian crime thriller titled "Freud," in which the psychoanalyst is portrayed as a young man using his groundbreaking ideas to track down a serial killer in 19th-century Vienna.

  • Sigmund Freud (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/DB)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    A fictional crime solver

    In the upcoming Netflix thriller series "Freud," the iconic creator of psychoanalysis teams up with a psychic and a cop to track a serial killer. Set in late 19th-century Vienna, a fictional young Freud uses his groundbreaking theories to solve the case. Today, psychoanalytic criminology is a method used to study criminal behavior, drawing from Freud's ideas.

  • Filmstill Sherlock Holmes mit Peter Cushing (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    A fan of twisted criminal cases

    In 1916, Freud published "Criminality from a Sense of Guilt," in which he claimed that many criminals drew on unconscious guilt to commit their crimes, somehow hoping they would end up punished. According to a memoir by one of his famous patients, the Russian Sergei Pankejeff — best known by his pseudonym, Wolf Man — Freud had very attentively read Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes.

  • The Seven-Per-Cent Solution  1976 (picture-alliance/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    Alongside Sherlock Holmes

    A fictional Sigmund Freud was already invited to play alongside the world's most famous detective. In the 1974 novel "The Seven-Per-Cent Solution," a pastiche of a Sherlock Holmes adventure that was also turned into a film in 1976, Dr. Freud (Alan Arkin, left) helps Holmes (Robert Duvall) shake off his cocaine addiction. The real Freud was actually an early user and proponent of the drug.

  • A Dangerous Method (2011) (picture-alliance/Sony Pictures Classics/courtesy Everett Collection)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    Turbulent relationships

    A non-fiction book from 1993 inspired Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg's historical film from 2011, "A Dangerous Method." Viggo Mortensen (right) starred as the founder of psychoanalysis, while Keira Knightley portrayed Sabina Spielrein, who was initially one of Carl Jung's patients, and later became a pioneering female psychoanalyst.

  • Freud: The Secret Passion (1962) (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    A secret passion

    A previous biopic on Freud for the silver screen came with the US drama "Freud: The Secret Passion" (1962). Jean-Paul Sartre wrote the original script, but after a fight with director John Huston, he didn't want his name in the credits. Montgomery Clift portrayed Freud's character, while Susannah York played the role of a patient with neurotic symptoms. It premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

  • Sigmund Freud (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    Escaping from the Nazis

    Sigmund Freud's books were prominently burned and destroyed by the Nazis when they took power in 1933. Despite the threat, he didn't leave Austria and was still in the country when it was annexed by Nazi Germany in March 1938. When he finally fled to London in June that year, Salvador Dali, Stefan Zweig, Virginia Woolf and H. G. Wells were among the artists who visited him in support.

  • Sigmund Freud's couch (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Kiedrowski, R.)

    Sigmund Freud in pop culture

    An enduring symbol: the therapist's couch

    From Woody Allen's characters to cartoons in the New Yorker, a depiction of a psychiatrist's therapy session wouldn't be complete without a couch — even though they're no longer commonly used in real life. A gift from his patient Madane Benvenisti, Freud's couch is still on display in his last home in London, where the analyst died in 1939, at the age of 83.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Netflix is teaming up with Austria's public broadcaster ORF for the eight-part series Freud, according to reports by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The crime thriller will portray Freud as a young man who teams up with a medium named Fleur Salome and the police inspector Kiss.

While ORF will broadcast the series within Austria, Netflix will release it on international markets including the US, UK and Germany.

German production companies ZDF Enterprises and Bavaria Fiction are co-producers on the Austrian original series.

Freud is to be directed by Marvin Kren, who also signed the hit drama series 4 Blocks. Stefan Brunner (Tatort) and Benjamin Hessler (4 Blocks) will be joining him on the script. 

Production will start this fall. The cast of the series has not yet been determined.

Netflix already scored a hit with its German series Dark, which has been greenlit for a second season. Freud will be the streaming giant's first original drama out of Austria.

  • Netflix series Dark: a boy in the forest (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Netflix German series 'Dark'

    The first German language TV series produced by Netflix for the international market, "Dark" was released on December 1, 2017. The first season consists of 10 episodes and tells the story of four families living in a small German town. The disappearance of two young children in surrounding forest leads to investigations revealing that something shady has been happening there since the 1980s.

  • Netflix series Dark: two people in a house (Netflix)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Dark worlds

    The series was directed by Baran bo Odar and his wife, Jantje Friese, wrote the screenplay. The Swiss director filmed a similar story with the 2010 feature film, "The Silence," another thriller that interconnects two generations of a family in a small provincial German town. As the title suggests, his latest offering is a lot darker and claustrophobic.

  • Still from series Babylon Berlin (2017 X Filme/Frédéric Batier)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Ambitious production: 'Babylon Berlin'

    The most expensive non-English drama series ever produced, "Babylon Berlin" started airing in Germany last October. Netflix purchased broadcast rights for the US. Three directors, including Tom Tykwer, recreated the atmosphere of Berlin in the 1920s for this period drama.

  • Matthias Schweighöfer in You Are Wanted (picture alliance / Stephan Rabold/Amazon/dpa)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Amazon's German series 'You Are Wanted'

    The first German series to be produced by Amazon, "You Are Wanted" started airing in March 2017 and was also made available worldwide through the Amazon Prime streaming service. It was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays the lead role in this series dealing with cyber crime. Despite dividing the critics, the show's second season is already in production.

  • On the set of Deutschland 83, actors Jonas Nay and Ludwig Trepte (picture alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    A sequel for 'Deutschland 83'

    Broadcast on SundanceTV channel, "Deutschland 83" was the first German-language series to air on a US network with English subtitles. The show obtained a number of accolades, including an International Emmy Award. The second season of this Cold War espionage drama, titled "Deutschland 86," will air in 2018 on Amazon Prime.

  • Still from series 4 Blocks (picture-alliance/dpa/Handout/2017 Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited & Wiedemann & Berg Television GmbH & Co.)

    'Dark' and other German TV series to watch worldwide

    Berlin mafia: '4 Blocks'

    "4 Blocks," directed by Marvin Kren, is set in the Berlin district of Neukölln and is centered on different organized crime family clans. The series obtained rave reviews, with some critics comparing it to the US TV hit "The Sopranos." Since October 2017, it is available in over 150 countries on Amazon Video. A second season is in the making.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


