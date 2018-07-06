Sigmund Freud to pursue serial killer in new Netflix show

Netflix is teaming up with Austria's public broadcaster ORF for the eight-part series Freud, according to reports by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The crime thriller will portray Freud as a young man who teams up with a medium named Fleur Salome and the police inspector Kiss.

While ORF will broadcast the series within Austria, Netflix will release it on international markets including the US, UK and Germany.

German production companies ZDF Enterprises and Bavaria Fiction are co-producers on the Austrian original series.

Freud is to be directed by Marvin Kren, who also signed the hit drama series 4 Blocks. Stefan Brunner (Tatort) and Benjamin Hessler (4 Blocks) will be joining him on the script.

Production will start this fall. The cast of the series has not yet been determined.

Netflix already scored a hit with its German series Dark, which has been greenlit for a second season. Freud will be the streaming giant's first original drama out of Austria.