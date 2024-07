Shristi Mangal Pal is a multimedia journalist with a background in psychology and tech-journalism. Before working for DW, she presented News for several B-2-B tech-News outlets.

She covers topics ranging from human-rights, climate to South-Asian diasporas.

She works in English, German, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and French. Given her Indian-Caribbean background, she has extensive knowledge of the region and it's ethnographic and political makeup.