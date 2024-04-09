India elections: Why is Modi's BJP vying for NRI support?

Non-Indian residents, or NRIs, cannot vote in the upcoming general elections unless they return to India. So why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party vying for their support?

"If I could, I'd vote for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)," says 26-year-old Indian aeronautic engineer Robin S.

"I like to follow what's happening back home. I am Indian no matter where I live," Robin S., who lives in the German city of Würzburg, tells DW.

When asked why he supports the BJP, Robin pauses briefly before listing the Hindu nationalist party's initiatives to improve national security, digital finance, and infrastructure in India.

Indian-born Robin S. supports the BJP, but points out there is 'room for improvement' Image: Shristi Mangal Pal/DW

"Despite facing crises like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the BJP has controlled inflation effectively," he says. At the same time, he admits there is still some room for improvement.

Campaigning from abroad

The world's most populous country is set to start a months-long general election on April 19, and the campaign is in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the face of the BJP, is hoping to secure his third term in office.

Modi and his rivals also hope to rally support in Indian communities abroad. But non-resident Indians (NRI) like Robin S. are not allowed to vote from abroad as per Indian law; they must register to vote and be physically present in India on voting day.

Many Indian citizens find traveling back to India just to vote a tall order. But many are willing to organize rallies, community meetings or religious activities such as praying for Modi's third term, says Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's chief coordinator for foreign affairs.

"Communities are currently mobilizing car rallies across France, London, and ten cities in the US," Chauthaiwale tells DW. "Approximately 250 cars paraded through London, bedecked with the Indian flag and images of Prime Minister Modi."

Some NRIs are also willing to return to their home country and take part in the campaign, according to the politician.

"Most of them still have strong bonds to the motherland. They think that BJP coming to power will be good for the country, and in turn good for them," he adds.

Nationalists gain influence under Modi

During election season, the Indian diaspora carries more than just a symbolic value, according to Sanjay Ruparelia, a professor at the University of Toronto.

"Citizens of India who live in the diaspora can be a source of funding for parties," he says.

The political analyst admits that the diaspora's influence had been marginal throughout most of India's modern history. But this has changed since Modi took power in 2014, with the BJP and the 'Sangh Parivar' — a network of nationalist Hindu organizations — rallying "political and financial backing from select diaspora factions."

"Influential NRI members," Ruparelia says, "are fervent lobbyists for their host country's representatives and governments."

Moreover, "the diaspora contributes billions annually in remittances," according to the analyst. A significant portion of those funds ends up supporting "cultural initiatives sponsored by political parties."

Modi popular among Indians abroad

BJP's Chauthaiwale vehemently denies receiving significant funds from Indians abroad.

"No, the BJP does not organize funding campaigns for the NRIs," he says. "Only micro-donations are accepted in individual capacities. The biggest contributions for the BJP from the diaspora are time, energy and expertise."

Another factor is Prime Minister Modi's influence over the Indian diaspora. Ruparelia points out that Indians living abroad often gather to listen to Modi's speeches in person during the prime minister's diplomatic trips.

"His international travels, meetings with foreign leaders, and grand gatherings serve to bolster his image as a formidable statesman within and outside India," he underlines.

India 'pretty polarized'

Modi's popularity persists despite the efforts of his rivals inside India and criticism leveled at the BJP by the Western governments.

Critics say the Indian PM is pushing a Hindu nationalist agenda that threatens to erode India's secular foundation, shrink space for religious minorities, particularly Muslims, and move the country closer to a Hindu nation.

Hamburg-based Amrita Narlikar says that India's "vibrant democracy" is often subjected to unfair scrutiny in the West, and this puts the diaspora "on the defensive."

Young and educated Indian expats like Robin S. are well aware of the criticism the BJP receives in the West. He remains a BJP supporter and hopes his family, who also support the BJP, will come out to vote in India as "a lot is at stake" in the election.

Still, he now has some reservations about the ruling party.

"I've come to recognize that they're not flawless," says Robin S. "Since the BJP, there has been a rise in extremist sentiments, both religious and right-wing. Our society right now is pretty polarized."

