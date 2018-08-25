Should 'killer robots' be banned?

Noisy mini-drones buzz through a lecture hall, home in on specific students and shoot them in the head. This a scene from a fictional film posted on the video portal YouTube by opponents of autonomous weapons. Each smaller than a saucer, the drones use algorithms to identify their victims. Once they've locked on, the target cannot escape. The mini-drones gather their data from social media and are networked in swarms. In the fictitious story, they only kill people who've shared a certain critical video.

Just science fiction?

This alarming short, with the title "Slaughterbots," has had more than 2.5 million views since it was posted in November 2017. So is this just science fiction, alarmist paranoia? Not at all, says Thomas Küchenmeister, a campaigner for a ban on autonomous weapons. "It's only a small step away," he says.

Küchenmeister is the managing director of Facing Finance, a German organization that's part of the international campaign "Stop Killer Robots". He often visits weapons fairs to look at products and talk to manufacturers. Weapons with a certain degree of autonomy are already part of the standard range, such as rockets that independently seek out possible targets and ultimately make their own decisions about which ones to destroy. They're still operated by humans in principle, but a soldier no longer gives the actual order to fire. Often, no soldier can stop it, either.

Read more: Listicle: Uncontrolled fighting robots?

Conflict with international law

Küchenmeister sees this as "highly problematic," because "such a weapon cannot make a fine distinction between military and civilian vehicles" — yet this is required under international humanitarian law. Distinguishing between combatants and civilians is one of the most important rules of the "jus in bello," the law governing the conduct of warfare. It obliges the warring parties to afford civilians and civilian buildings the greatest possible protection.

With this in mind, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) defines autonomous weapons as weapons with autonomy in their critical functions of selecting and attacking targets. Autonomy here means without human intervention — and this is precisely the problem. What if the autonomous target selection on a rocket like this not only destroys enemy missiles but kills civilians as well? "We can't equip these weapons with a chip for international humanitarian law," Thomas Küchenmeister warns.

The unmanned aircraft 'Taranis' from British arms company BAE Systems has autonomous functions

AI in the weapons industry

The degree of autonomy in weapons systems is steadily increasing, thanks to rapid progress in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Machines are now capable of learning; they process experience by means of artificial neural networks similar to the human brain. The arms industry is making use of this. Weapons are becoming faster and more efficient, while the danger for the soldiers using them decreases. This is precisely what armies want. However, the boundaries are fluid. A robot that autonomously seeks, recognizes and defuses mines may generally be accepted, while a robot that autonomously seeks, recognizes and shoots people clearly contravenes international humanitarian law.

Negotiations under time pressure

But how do you apply international law to these new weapons? The international community has been arguing about this at UN headquarters in Geneva since 2014. The discussions are taking place within the framework of the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, or CCW. Initial informal discussions became official negotiations in 2017, with more than 70 countries participating, as well as scientists and NGOs.

From 27 to 31 August 2018, the topic under discussion is lethal autonomous weapons systems: LAWS for short. These could be robots that fight each other on the battlefield, for example. The killer drones from the video are also covered by this description. They don't exist yet — but they will do in the near future.

There's little time left, yet the negotiations are not making progress. Broadly speaking, the international community is divided into three camps: Opponents and supporters of a binding prohibition on autonomous weapons, and countries such as Germany and France that want to start off by finding a middle way.

Drones combined with AI could become dangerous weapons — for terrorists as well

AI rules the world

Countries that are investing a lot of money in the military use of artificial intelligence, such as the United States, Israel, Russia and Britain, are arguing against a ban. The essence of Russian President Vladimir Putin's message to a group of schoolchildren in September 2017 was that whoever leads the field in artificial intelligence rules the world. Putin worries that the US or China may gain supremacy. For some time now, progress in the field of artificial intelligence has been driving an arms race for the "cleverest" autonomous weapons.

The US government is currently massively increasing its defense budget. During the last round of negotiations in Geneva in April it even presented autonomous weapons in a positive light, saying that they helped prevent the killing of civilians and "collateral damage" in wars. It argued that whereas a soldier is easily overwhelmed by the large amount of information on the battlefield, a computer maintains an overview and makes fewer mistakes. The US delegation explicitly warned against stigmatizing these weapons.

In favor of a ban

So far, 26 countries have called for a mandatory ban on autonomous weapons, and are being enthusiastically applauded by civil society for this. More than 230 organizations and 3,000 individuals have signed a petition against autonomous weapons initiated by the American Future of Life Institute. They include leading researchers and businessmen from the artificial intelligence sector, such as the Tesla boss Elon Musk and Google Deep Mind. The signatories have pledged not to support the development of lethal autonomous weapons systems, and are calling for "strict international norms and laws" to ban them. They say the decision to kill a human being should never be delegated to a machine.

The international campaign 'Stop Killer Robots' has called for a ban on autonomous weapons since 2013

Germany: Yes, but not right now

In its coalition agreement, the German government has pledged to support a "worldwide proscription" of autonomous weapons. However, it believes that aiming directly for a ban at the talks in Geneva would be a tactical mistake, because opinions differ too widely.

Germany, along with France, is therefore opting for a middle way. The German government suggests a political declaration should be the first step, followed by a military code of conduct, with an agreement on a ban only as the final step. German diplomats believe this multistage approach has a chance of bridging the divides. The hope is that opponents of a ban will sign up to a nonbinding political declaration. Once certain standards have been established, they believe, it will be easier to take the next step towards a mandatory ban under international law.

The activists from the "Stop Killer Robots" campaign don't share this view. They're demanding that Germany, as a big and important European country, take on a leadership role and support an immediate ban. Thomas Küchenmeister believes other countries would then join in. "If the German government wants these weapons proscribed, it should show this — and that means taking responsibility."

Austria and Belgium have already come out in favor of a ban

Time is running out

On one thing, though, both diplomats and activists agree: Time is running out. This is also the view of the renowned American computer scientist Stuart Russell, who has been researching artificial intelligence for 35 years. He was the one who had the idea for the film "Slaughterbots." A scenario like this can still be stopped, Russell warns, "but the window is closing fast.” Armies are already experimenting with swarms of drones, while others, including the German Bundeswehr, are developing weapons to defend against them. If the discussions in Geneva fail to make progress, Küchenmeister prophesies that pressure from civil society will grow. An agreement on banning autonomous weapons could then be made outside of the UN, as happened in the fight against landmines. The international campaign to outlaw landmines was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare AI: 'Third revolution in warfare' Over 100 AI experts have written to the UN asking them to ban lethal autonomous weapons — those that use AI to act independently without any human input. No "killer robots" currently exist, but advances in artificial intelligence have made them a real possibility. The experts said these weapons could be "the third revolution in warfare," after gunpowder and nuclear arms.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Gunpowder The "first revolution in warfare" was invented by the Chinese, who started using the black substance between the 10th and 12th centuries to propel projectiles in simple guns. It gradually spread to the Middle East and Europe in the following two centuries. Once perfected, firearms using gunpowder proved to be far more lethal than the traditional bow and arrow.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Artillery The invention of gunpowder also introduced artillery pieces to the battlefield. Armies started using basic cannons in the 16th century to fire heavy metal balls at opposing infantrymen and breach defensive walls around cities and fortresses. Far more destructive field guns were invented in the 19th century and went on to wreak havoc in the battlefields of World War I.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Machine guns Guns that fire multiple rounds in rapid succession were invented in the late 19th century and immediately transformed the battlefield. Machine guns, as they came to be known, allowed soldiers to mow down the enemy from a protected position. The weapon's grisly effectiveness became all too clear in WWI as both sides used machine guns to wipe out soldiers charging across no man's land.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Warplanes Military thinkers did not ignore the invention of the first airplane in 1903. Six years later, the US military bought the first unarmed military aircraft, the 1909 Wright Military Flyer. Inventors experimented with more advanced fighter and bomber aircraft in the following years. Both became standard features in many of the national air forces established by the end of WWI.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Mechanization Armies had traditionally used soldiers and horses to fight and transport military equipment. But around WWI, they started using more machines such as tanks and armored vehicles. Faster and more destructive armies were the result. Nazi Germany put this new form of "mechanized warfare" to destructive effect in WWII using an attack strategy known as "Blitzkrieg" ("lightning war").

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Missiles Although artillery was effective, it had a relatively limited range. The missile's invention in WWII suddenly allowed an army to strike a target hundreds of kilometers away. The first missile — the German V-2 — was relatively primitive, but it laid the foundation for the development of guided cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Jet engine Jet aircraft first saw action alongside traditional propeller airplanes at the end of WWII. Jet engines dramatically increased an aircraft's speed, allowing it to reach a target quicker and making it far harder for an adversary to shoot it down. After WWII, military reconnaissance planes were developed that could fly higher than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and faster than the speed of sound.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Nuclear weapons The "second revolution in warfare" announced its horrific arrival on August 6, 1945 when the US dropped the first nuclear bomb — "Little Boy" — on the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people instantly. In the Cold War that followed, the US and Soviet Union developed thousands of even more destructive warheads and raised the specter of a devastating nuclear war.

Technologies that revolutionized warfare Digitization Recent decades have witnessed the ever more prevalent use of computers to conduct war. The devices made military communication quicker and easier and radically improved the precision and efficiency of many weapons. Armed forces have recently focused on developing cyber warfare capabilities to defend national infrastructure and attack foreign adversaries in cyberspace. Author: Alexander Pearson



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here