A mural portraying slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Palestinians have called for accountability following Akleh's killingImage: Mahmoud Illean/AP
Law and JusticeIsrael

Shireen Abu Akleh: Israel condemns FBI probe into killing

54 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the US inquiry was a "mistake" and that Israel would not cooperate with an "external investigation."

https://p.dw.com/p/4JWPC

Israel on Monday said a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was a "mistake" and that it will not cooperate with the probe.

Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering an Israeli military operation at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in May.

What did Gantz say?

"The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The IDF has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the details were shared," Gantz said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

"I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF's soldiers, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not enable intervention to internal investigations," Gantz said.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department have commented on media reports that there would be an investigation.

Palestinians angered by killing

Palestinian authorities blamed Israel Israeli armed forces for Abu Akleh's death, but Israel initially said the journalist might have been killed by militant fire, and later that it was impossible to determine who had fired the deadly shot.

Palestinian accounts and those from other journalists on the scene said from the start that it was clear which side had shot Abu Akleh.

In July, the US State Department said the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was likely fired from an area where Israeli troops were positioned, but her shooting was not intentional.

In June, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said that its independent investigation into the killing was the responsibility of Israeli forces. 

The IDF reject the insinuation that Abu Akleh was killed purposefully.

kb/wd (AFP, AP)

'High possibility' Israeli soldier killed Abu Akleh: DW's Tania Krämer

'High possibility' Israeli soldier killed Abu Akleh: DW's Tania Krämer

ConflictsSeptember 5, 202203:49 min
