Shaking Up the Art World - How NFTs are Changing the Game

Some artists have received millions for their digital artworks. Thanks to blockchain technology, something that exists digitally can be declared unique - and, therefore, traded. NFTs are a shiny new toy for collectors - who are often young and anonymous -- with a lot of cryptocurrency.



In this documentary, we meet a vanguard of digital artists at a major international art fair in Miami. Under the Florida sun, a new generation of art collectors also makes an appearance. But are NFTs a genuine revolution in the art market, or just a speculative bubble for manic investors?





