Shaking Up the Art World - How NFTs are Changing the Game

As of 2021, there’s a new kind of cryptocurrency in the art world. NFTs, or "Non-Fungible Tokens," are a type of digital property certificate that makes virtual images tradable.
Some artists have received millions for their digital artworks. Thanks to blockchain technology, something that exists digitally can be declared unique - and, therefore, traded. NFTs are a shiny new toy for collectors - who are often young and anonymous -- with a lot of cryptocurrency.
In this documentary, we meet a vanguard of digital artists at a major international art fair in Miami. Under the Florida sun, a new generation of art collectors also makes an appearance. But are NFTs a genuine revolution in the art market, or just a speculative bubble for manic investors?
