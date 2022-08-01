 Shaking Up the Art World - How NFTs are Changing the Game | Highlights | DW | 15.09.2022

Highlights

Shaking Up the Art World - How NFTs are Changing the Game

As of 2021, there’s a new kind of cryptocurrency in the art world. NFTs, or "Non-Fungible Tokens," are a type of digital property certificate that makes virtual images tradable.

Still Doku | Das besondere Etwas - Kunsthandel 3.0 mit NFT



Some artists have received millions for their digital artworks. Thanks to blockchain technology, something that exists digitally can be declared unique - and, therefore, traded. NFTs are a shiny new toy for collectors - who are often young and anonymous -- with a lot of cryptocurrency.

Still Doku | Das besondere Etwas - Kunsthandel 3.0 mit NFT


In this documentary, we meet a vanguard of digital artists at a major international art fair in Miami. Under the Florida sun, a new generation of art collectors also makes an appearance. But are NFTs a genuine revolution in the art market, or just a speculative bubble for manic investors?


DW English

TUE 18.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 18.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 18.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 19.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 22.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 19.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 22.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

