Blockchain

A blockchain is a decentralized database. It is distributed on a network of thousands of servers.

A new entry has to be verified by the majority of them. After this, all servers of the network update their version of the database. When one block is complete, the next one is generated. Due to the chronological storage of data in the individual blocks of the chain, these cannot be changed subsequently without damaging the entire system. The data on the blockchain is encrypted and manipulation is largely restricted. You can see that a transaction took place, but no private information is published. The blockchain is accessible to everyone worldwide. It became well-known as the technology behind the digital currency Bitcoin.

Back view of young hacker pointing at glowing bitcoin sign on blurry city background. with binary code. Web safety and cryptocurrency concept. Double exposure

Why hackers rely on Bitcoin for ransom payments 09.07.2021

The cryptocurrency is considered transparent and decentralized. In the blockchain, all transactions can be traced forever. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is a currency of choice for cybercriminals. How does that square up?
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 25.06.2021

Using blockchain tech to make companies responsible - EU & US could settle trade dispute by year's end - Black Pound Day to celebrate first birthday

Will supply chain law reduce child labor? 25.06.2021

Adriana Neligan from the German Economic Institute takes a look at what difference a supply chain law will make that was passed by the German upper house on Friday. Will it help the environment and reduce child labor?
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 25.06.2021

Using blockchain tech to make companies responsible - Black Pound Day to celebrate first birthday

Germany's new supply chain law a competitive advantage? 25.06.2021

New regulation requires German companies to prove their supply chains are free of human rights abuses. Critics say it's too much bureaucracy and disadvantages companies from here. Others see a benefits in it.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 25.06.2021

Using blockchain tech to make companies responsible - Black Pound Day to celebrate first birthday - Inflation: Flash in the pan or permanent shift?
Bitcoin golden physical coin illustration on United States Dollar banknotes. Visual representations of the digital Cryptocurrency Bitcoin with the USD bill. Bitcoin with the symbol BTC, XBT is a popular digital currency that showed growth and is widely spread, accepted from banks, markets and other services and shops as ways of payments. The exchange rate today for 1 bitcoin blockchain is 34.588 US Dollar. On January 7, 2021 Bitcoin's price crossed 40,000 for the first time and the next day on January 8, 2021 Bitcoin traded with the historical record price as high as $41,973 while the next day Price briefly fell as much as 26% but pared losses to trade around $33,400 whipping $200 billion of trade value from the cryptocurrency market in 24 hours according to American Financial media. Eindhoven, the Netherlands on January 13, 2020 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto)

Cryptocurrencies and fiat money — what's the difference? 02.06.2021

Bitcoin was beginning to look like a better store of value than traditional currencies — even gold — until the cryptocurrency crashed 44% last month. DW unpicks the complicated world of currencies.
CORTE INGLES MADRID CALLAO

Spain's cryptofever running hot in rush for virtual fortunes 20.05.2021

Being among the early adopters of cryptocurrencies, Spaniards have turned their country into a hub of blockchain technology. Now, retail giant El Corte Ingles is getting in on the buzz with a coin called Bitcor.
Close up Very Happy Young Couple with Laptop Sitting at the Couch and Throwing Euro Money in the Air.

Cryptocurrency Ether hits all-time high 04.05.2021

The second-largest cryptocurrency has quadrupled in value this year. Some believe Ether will eventually unseat Bitcoin as the world's top cryptocurrency.

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 24.03.2021

Massive cargo ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal - EU tightens export rules around vaccines - Renewable energy firm turns to blockchain tech

DW Business – Europe & Asia 24.03.2021

EU to tighten vaccine export rules - Massive cargo ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal - Renewable energy firm turns to blockchain tech

Blockchain technology makes energy sector more transparent 24.03.2021

The technology behind Bitcoin, Blockchain, is being used to make the energy sector more transparent in Portugal. Buyers can use it to check if the energy they buy is renewable.

DW Business – Europe 24.03.2021

EU to tighten vaccine export rules - UK pubs continue to struggle a year after first lockdown - Renewable energy firm turns to blockchain tech

Eco Africa Moderatorin Chris Ilems

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 19.03.2021

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we check out blockchain pioneers who are helping save animals, see how to turn banana stems into packaging and try to grow cocoa sustainably.
#41565318 - microchip © Pavel Timofeev

EU to ramp up investment in tech development 09.03.2021

By 2030 one-fifth of the chips needed worldwide could come from Europe.
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi on November 12, 2018. - Dorsey hosted a town hall meeting with university students on his visit to the Indian capital New Delhi. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter founder's first tweet draws $2.5 million bid at auction 07.03.2021

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's iconic first tweet on the platform is up for sale at a digital memorabilia auction. Bidding for the tweet has already reached $2.5 million.
