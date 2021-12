DW News

Sexual Abuse in Sports - Judoka Marie Dinkel: "I thought I couldn't speak up"

Judoka Marie Dinkel experienced sexual abuse in her sport and unfortunately her story is not unique. There are over 200,000 cases in Germany a year. As a teenager, she was abused by her Judo coach for months and it didn't stop until she told her parents. Now she has made it her goal to help those affected and give them courage to come forward.