 Sex? No, Thanks – Asexual People Speak Out | Reporter - On Location | DW | 16.09.2022

Reporter

Sex? No, Thanks – Asexual People Speak Out

What does it mean to live without sexual desire? Can you have children? Can you find a partner? Is it still possible to be in love?

Martin, Akaya und Lennart

Three asexual people talk about their lives and their very different ways of navigating their sexual orientation. Lennart is 38 and lives in Hamburg. After a few relationships he concluded that he’s asexual and aromantic. He has no interest in having sex or a partner. 60-year-old Martin from Speyer realized in his youth that he was asexual, even if he didn’t have a term for it at the time. Nonetheless, he is married and has two children. But for him, sex is only a means to an end. 22-year-old Akaya from Bielefeld has no sexual desire of any kind. She also finds masturbation unappealing. She lives with her girlfriend in a homoromantic relationship without sex.

A Report by Tessa Clara Walther 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 17.09.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 17.09.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 18.09.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 18.09.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 18.09.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 18.09.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 18.09.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 18.09.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 19.09.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

