Several killed after amphibious vehicle capsizes in Missouri

Divers in the US state of Missouri searched for more missing victims on Friday after at least 13 people, including children, lost their lives when a tourist boat keeled over in windy weather at a lake a day earlier.

The Stone County Sheriff's office said early Friday that six people remained missing.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the artificial Table Rock Lake in the south of the US state, near the border with Arkansas. Over 30 people, including children, are believed to have been on board . At least seven have already been hospitalized.

The local fire department dubbed the sinking a "mass casualty incident," which means the combined number of the injured and killed was in double digits. They said rescuers were deployed to the scene after thunderstorms with high winds hit the area.

The DUCW vehicles were developed by the US army

According to reports, the vessel in question was an amphibious DUCW vehicle, also known as a Duck, originally developed by the US military. The vehicles have been involved in serious incidents around the world in recent decades.

dj/tj (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

