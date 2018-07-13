Hawaii: 23 people injured after lava chunk smashes tour boat roof near Kilauea volcano

At least 23 people were injured on Monday when a large chunk of airborne lava penetrated the roof of a tour boat near Kilauea volcano in the US state of Hawaii.

The chunk landed on the boat's roof

First responders rushed the injured to Hilo Medical Center after the boat returned to Wailoa Boat Harbor.

Hawaii County Fire Department said a woman in her 20s was in a critical condition with a broken thigh

bone. Twenty-two others suffered from burns and scrapes, including 12 who have since been released from the hospital.

The passengers were part of a regular service tour that allows people to watch lava flow into the ocean. The US Coast Guard allows tour operators to move their boats up to 164 feet (50 meters) from the flow.

Passengers told DLNR that the boat was outside of the safety zone when the lava chunk struck the roof.

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than 700 homes on Big Island since it began erupting since May.

amp/aw (Reuters, AP)