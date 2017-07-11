Several children found dead in German apartment

Authorities discovered the children's bodies in a west German town of Solingen, near Cologne, but have yet to comment on the cause of death.

Mass circulation Bild newspaper reported that the children's grandmother had called the police to tell them that her 27-year-old daughter had killed the victims. The children are believed to be between one and eight years of age.

Separately, security sources told German news agency dpa that the 27-year-old woman jumped in front of a train in Düsseldorf, which is just northwest of Solingen, in the early afternoon. She survived with serious injuries. Local police have not yet confirmed that report.

