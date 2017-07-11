 ′Serial′ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed | News | DW | 19.09.2022

News

'Serial' case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed

Adnan Syed, who was convicted for murdering his girlfriend in a Baltimore park in 1999, will be released from prison after gaining national attention on the podcast 'Serial'.

DW News Breaking

Adnan Syed's conviction was overturned by a Maryland judge on Monday. It was said that there had been two other possible suspects that hadn't been disclosed to the defense at trial.

Syed had gained national attention after the podcast 'Serial' featured his case, raising doubts about him being guilty. 

Adnan Syed was alleged to have killed his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999 in a Baltimore park. She was 18 when she was strangled and buried at the scene.

More to follow...

los/wd (AFP, AP)

