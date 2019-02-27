 Senegal President Macky Sall wins re-election | News | DW | 28.02.2019

News

Senegal President Macky Sall wins re-election

Micky Sall has secured a solid majority of votes, winning a second term without the need for a run-off vote. But Sall's re-election could face legal troubles from opposition candidates who are yet to accept the results.

Senegalese President Macky Sall

Senegalese President Macky Sall has won re-election with 58.27 percent of votes cast in last Sunday's poll, according to Judge Demba Kandji, president of Senegal's National Census of Votes Commission.

The solid majority hands Sall a second term without the need for a second round of voting.

According to the provisional results,leading opposition candidate Idrissa Seck took 20.50 percent of the vote while Ousmane Sonko had 15.67 percent. They are yet to accept the result.

There is speculation that they could legally challenge Sall's win. Earlier in the week they had disputed unofficial results which gave Sall a comfortable victory.

The election was marred by allegations that the presidency had effectively blocked two prominent opposition politicians from taking part: Dakar's former mayor, Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, the son of longtime President Abdoulaye Wade, who Sall ousted from office in 2012. Both Khalifa Sall and Wade were jailed for graft and corruption and barred from running by the Constitutional Council.

Senegal is a major exporter of fish and peanuts, and gained independence from France in 1960.

ap,jm/amp (AP, Reuters)

