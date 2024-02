Senegal internet restored after election postponement unrest

Authorities cut access as the country grapples with the fallout of postponing the presidential election to December. The delay sparked protests.

Senegal's internet service was restored Wednesday, days after the government suspended it following the postponement of this month's presidential election.

"It remains unclear as to whether the restoration will be sustained," internet monitor Netblocks said.

Unrest erupted in Dakar after President Macky Sall postponed Senegal's presidential election originally scheduled for February 25.

Access to mobile data had been blocked since early Monday when lawmakers backed Sall's decision to hold the election in December. They took the decision only after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies, who were unable to cast their votes.

It sparked sporadic protests and international concern about Senegal's democracy.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

lo/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)