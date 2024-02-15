Senegal election authority overturns presidential vote delay

A decree signed by President Macky Sall to reschedule February's election for later in the year sparked widespread protests.

Senegal's Constitutional Council on Thursday overturned the postponement of this month's presidential election.

Senegal's Parliament voted earlier this month to delay elections until December. The vote came after President Macky Sall announced his decision to postpone to ballot that was slated for February 25.

Senegal's top election authority canceled the decree signed by Sall that postponed the election. The judgement was approved by seven members of the Constituional Council.

The National Assembly's move on February 5 to reschedule the vote for December 14 also was "contrary to the constitution," the judgement said.

Senegal: Anger and disillusion after election delay

rm/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)