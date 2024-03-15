  1. Skip to content
Selma Narine

Featured stories by Selma Narine

A person with an athletic prosthetic leg runs on a sports track

Phantom limb pain: Why does my amputated leg still hurt?

Amputees often feel pain where the lost limb used to be. The brain is confused. But mirror therapy can help.
ScienceMarch 15, 2024
