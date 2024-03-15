You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Russia
Israel-Hamas war
Ramadan
Selma Narine
Skip next section Featured stories by Selma Narine
Featured stories by Selma Narine
Phantom limb pain: Why does my amputated leg still hurt?
Amputees often feel pain where the lost limb used to be. The brain is confused. But mirror therapy can help.
Science
03/15/2024
March 15, 2024
Go to homepage