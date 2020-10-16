Selina Freitag - How to fly...

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Selina Freitag is a ski jumper and one of Germany's up-and-coming talents. She is from a ski jumping family and was already careering off hills by the age of six.
But what does it take to be a ski jumper and what goes through her head? Sports Life travelled to the 20-year-old’s home town of Klingenthal to find out what it’s like to prepare to jump and fly over 100 meters through the air.
