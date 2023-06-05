  1. Skip to content
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
World War II
CatastropheDemocratic Republic of Congo

Searches continue after deadly floods in Congo

1 hour ago

Rescue workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo are still recovering bodies after devastating floods. Torrents of water and mudslides killed more than 400 people last week in one of the country's deadliest disasters.

DW's Top Story

A line of European flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels

Russia sanctions: EU to name and shame sanction evaders?

Conflicts13 hours ago
More stories from DW

Africa

A Benin Bronze, anicent African mask.

Critics fear Benin Bronzes could be privatized by royal heir

Culture15 hours ago
Asia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her South Korean counterpart in Seoul in April 2023

South Korea and Germany share same geopolitical dilemma

Politics16 hours ago
Germany

Workers are sorting used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Can enzymes really help solve the plastic crisis?

Nature and Environment24 hours ago
Europe

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Turkey election: Erdogan shows false video of Kilicdaroglu

Politics15 hours ago
Middle East

A man shows the real exchange rate between the Lebanese lira and USD during a protest in front of the Lebanese

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Business24 hours ago
North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Conflicts12 hours ago02:51 min
