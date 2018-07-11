Seaplanes collide off Alaska's coast near Ketchikan

Two single-engine planes crashed into each other in southeastern Alaska, killing at least five people, authorities said on Monday. One person was reported missing after the collision.

None of the seaplanes were linked with air traffic control while flying above the area.

Rescuers said they have found at least 10 survivors after the crash, which happened off Alaska's coast, some 25 to 30 miles (40-48 km) northeast of the city of Ketchikan.

The rescue effort involved Alaska State Troopers, US Forest Service, the Ketchikan Fire Department and members of the community, officials said.

"In a remote area such as this, given our limited resources, we rely on our partner agencies and appreciate the support that good Samaritans have rendered to this point," Coast Guard Sector Juneau commander captain Stephen White said.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the incident involved two seaplanes, a Havilland DHC-2 Beaver with five people aboard, and the larger Havilland Otter DHC-3 with 11 people on board. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The larger plane was operated by Ketchikan-based Taquan Air, who said the group was flying back after visiting the nearby Misty Fjords National Monument. Another small plane by the same company crashed in the area last year, with all 11 people on board surviving with minor injuries.

dj/rc (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

