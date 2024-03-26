Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided in sex trafficking probe

Footage of the raids at Combs' properties showed helicopters circling. The hip-hop star has been accused of serious sex offences by multiple women.

The US Homeland Security Agency probed two properties of hip-hop

star Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Combs was accused by his former girlfriend, who said he was responsible for sex trafficking and sexual assault, in November.

Armed agents were seen entering his properties in Los Angeles and Miami in aerial footage shot by local broadcast stations. The video also showed helicopters hovering around Combs' properties and a huge law enforcement deployment on the ground.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners," the agency said.

According to the AFP news agency, a source has confirmed Combs was the target of the investigation.

Some local TV stations also reported that federal agents were also executing a search warrant at the raper's Miami home.

What is the lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault all about?

Cassandra Ventura, who is an R&B vocalist and Combs' former girlfriend, sued him in November in a federal court in New York.

In the lawsuit, she has accused him of serial physical abuse, sex slavery and rape. She also accused him of subjecting her to regular beatings over the course of a 10-year professional and romantic relationship.

She has alleged that Combs used to control her through intimidation and ply her with drugs and alcohol.

The lawsuit also said that Combs forced her to perform sexual acts with multiple men in different cities.

This, however, is not the only lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault. In recent months, several women have sued the rapper for sex offences.

In December, in response to the latest civil complaint which accused him of taking part in the gang rape of a teenager some 20 years ago, Combs issued a statement denying all the allegations. He said they were all made by people trying to earn money.

Founder of the label Bad Boy Records, Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop, as well as the entrepreneur behind the Sean John clothing line.

mfi/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)