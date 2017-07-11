Scores killed in Afghanistan earthquake

An earthquake in the Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 255 people, state-run news agency Bakhtar reported on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses," local official Bilal Karimi said on Twitter.

"We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe," Karimi said.

What we know so far

The magnitude 6 quake struck around 44 kilometers (27 miles) from the city of Khost, located near the border with Pakistan.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, the Bakhtar news agency's director general, said on Twitter that 90 houses were destroyed.

Dozens of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake's tremors were felt over 500 kilometers (310 miles) by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European seismological agency EMSC.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

