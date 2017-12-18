Scooter (band)

Scooter, fronted by H.P. Baxxter, are a highly successful dance/trance group originating from Hamburg in Germany. The group, founded in 1993, has sold over 30 million records.

With hits like "How Much is the Fish" and "Hyper Hyper," Scooter have won fans all over the world and have been named Germany's most successful single act, with 23 top ten hits. The electronic dance group was founded in Hamburg in 1993, fronted by German singer H.P. Baxxter who quickly became the face of the band. Scooter has released 18 studio albums, most recently "Ace." Though the group has existed in various combinations over the decades, it is currently made up of H.P. Baxxter, German DJ Michael Simon and Austrian producer Phil Speiser.