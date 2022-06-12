Scholz lists steps for Germany's energy independence

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to "turbo charge" renewable power and limit Russia's influence on energy policy. Meanwhile, Kyiv denied Russia's claims that it destroyed US-supplied rocket systems. DW has the latest.
In a speech ahead of key summits, the German chancellor has told parliament that "we will defend every square meter of NATO territory." He also described a partnership with Russia under Vladimir Putin as "unimaginable."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to ease spiraling inflation. His plan is to come up with measures at a meeting of business leaders, trade unions and politicians. But they have very different ideas.
In a video podcast, Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted that rising prices were a major cause of concern. Ministers, trade unions, the Bundesbank and academics will convene next week as calls mount for generous pay hikes.
