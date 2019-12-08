Visit the new DW website

SC Paderborn 07

SC Paderborn 07 is a German football club that has been promoted to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season. The club's only previous spell in Germany's top flight was a single season in 2014-15.

Although the "07" in SC Paderborn's official name refers to the year 1907, the club in its current form has only existed since 1985 following the fusion of two local football clubs. Having spent much of its previous years in the third tier of German football, Paderborn won promotion to the second division in 2005 and largely established themselves there, being relegated just once in nine seasons. However, their one previous season in the Bundesliga, in 2014-15 saw them fall hard, first being relegated to the second division, then to the third division a year later.

Torwart Timo Horn enttäuscht / Enttäuschung / / Fußball Fussball / DFL Bundesliga Herren / Saison 2019/2020 / 08.12.2019 / 1.FC Union Berlin FCU vs. 1.FC Köln / DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. / *** goalkeeper Timo Horn disappoints disappointment sports football football DFL Bundesliga men season 2019 2020 08 12 2019 1 FC Union Berlin FCU vs 1 FC Cologne DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

Bundesliga: Cologne left behind as other promoted clubs find a way 08.12.2019

This time last year, Cologne, Paderborn and Union Berlin were scrapping away in the second tier. On Sunday the three promoted sides all had the chance to get closer to their aims. Once again, Cologne were the fall guys.
BAU // 28.09.2019 Deutschland, Paderborn, Fußball 1. Bundesliga 6. Spieltag Saison 2019/2020 SC Paderborn 07 vs. FC Bayern München, v.l. Serge Gnabry (Bayern), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn) DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: The toughest game of Jamilu Collins' career 28.09.2019

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins struggled at the start of Saturday's game against Bayern Munich but then gave his team hope. Despite defeat, the 25-year-old Nigerian's first performance on a bigger stage was promising.
PADERBORN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 19: Ben Zolinski of Paderborn celebrates scoring his goal with Christopher Antwi-Adjej during the DFB Cup match between SC Paderborn and FC Ingolstadt at Benteler Arena on December 19, 2017 in Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

'If Lewandowski scores three, we'll score four!' – Underdogs Paderborn face Bayern 06.02.2018

Bayern Munich travel to third-division SC Paderborn on Tuesday, the lowest-ranked team left in the German Cup. And given what they have gone through in recent years, the underdogs believe anything is possible.

German Cup: Paderborn claim third scalp as their revival gathers pace 19.12.2017

SC Paderborn claimed victory over a higher-division team for the third successive round of the German Cup. For a club that's been through some tough times of late, Tuesday's win over Ingolstadt was massive.
29.07.2015, Trainingsgelaende, Bremen, GER, 1.FBL, Training Werder Bremen, im Bild Stefan Effenberg checkt Werder Bremen Foto Â© nordphoto / Ewert

Former Germany star Effenberg takes over at Paderborn 13.10.2015

Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg has been appointed as the new coach of SC Paderborn. The second division club has got off to a shaky start to the season after being relegated from the Bundesliga last year.
Fußball, firo : 10.05.2015 1.BL, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2014/2015, SCP, SC Paderborn, Wolfsburg, VfL, Südtribüne Suedtribuene, Fans, Schals, Schal, Fahnen, Hinterleger, Feature,

Paderborn hoping for a football miracle 22.05.2015

Paderborn had an impressive first half of the season, but the second failed to deliver the same success. The Bundesliga newcomers are threatened with a return to the second division after only a year in the top flight.
Fußball Bundesliga 23. Spieltag Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga Matchday 22 in pictures 21.02.2015

What a Bundesliga weekend: Last-minute drama, a six-goal win, an equalizer from a goalkeeper, red cards and a penalty - matchday 22 had it all!
Bildunterschrift:BREMEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Christian Strohdieck and Marvin Bakalorz of Paderborn look dejected after the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn at Weserstadion on November 29, 2014 in Bremen, Germany. The match between Bremen and Paderborn ended 4-0. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Matchday 13: Saturday's top 3 talking points 29.11.2014

Along with a hatful of goals on Saturday afternoon, there were a few matters to digest from the Bundesliga. Schalke stay two-faced, Bremen are back and Paderborn are in trouble, Jonathan Harding writes.
Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2. Spieltag Hamburger SV - SC Paderborn 07 am 30.08.2014 in der Imtech Arena in Hamburg v.l.n.r.: Jens Wemmer ( Paderborn )- Moritz Stoppelkamp ( Paderborn ) - Elias Kachunga ( Paderborn ) - Patrick Ziegler ( Paderborn ) - Süleyman Koc ( Paderborn ) Foto: Revierfoto

Paderborn and Cologne built for Bundesliga survival 10.09.2014

When Germany's top flight returns to action this weekend there are two teams who deserve special attention. Paderborn and Cologne have caught the eye early, and not only because they're still undefeated.
Fußball DFB-Pokal 1. Runde: 1. FC Magdeburg - FC Augsburg am 17.08.2014 in der MDCC-Arena in Magdeburg (Sachsen-Anhalt). Magdeburgs Torschütze Christian Beck (r) führt eine jubelnde Spieler-Polonaise an. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa (Wichtiger Hinweis! Der DFB untersagt die Verwendung von Sequenzbildern im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels (einschließlich Halbzeit). Sperrfrist! Der DFB erlaubt die Publikation und Weiterverwertung der Bilder auf mobilfunkfähigen Endgeräten (insbesondere MMS) und über DVB-H und DMB erst nach Spielende.)

Magdeburg stun Augsburg, Bayern cruise in German Cup 17.08.2014

First Mainz, then Stuttgart, now FC Augsburg have fallen at the German Cup's first hurdle, in Magdeburg. RB Leipzig got the better of top-flight SC Paderborn after extra time, too; Bayern Munich won 4-1 in Münster.
Fußball 2. Bundesliga 34. Spieltag SC Paderborn - VfR Aalen am 11.05.2014 in der Benteler-Arena in Paderborn Der SC Paderborn feiert den Aufstieg in die 1. Bundesliga Foto: Revierfoto

Paderborn: The Bundesliga's unlikely new boys 11.05.2014

In a remarkable footballing season, Paderborn have secured automatic promotion on the last day of the second division campaign thanks to a 2-1 win. Meet Germany's next top-flight minnows.
Fußball 2. Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag: SC Paderborn 07 - VfR Aalen am 11.05.2014 in der Benteler Arena in Paderborn (Nordrhein Westfalen). Paderborns Torschütze zum 2:1, Mario Vrancic (2.v.l) jubelt mit seinen Teamkollegen Mahir Saglik, Mario Vucinovic (hinten), Alban Meha (vorn) und Christian Strohdiek (r). Foto: Oliver Krato/dpa (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Paderborn win promotion to Bundesliga, Greuther Fürth to face Hamburg 11.05.2014

SC Paderborn will join the Bundesliga big boys next season having sealed second spot in the 2.Bundesliga. Hamburg, meanwhile, will fight for survival versus third-placed Greuther Fürth in the relegation playoff.
Fußball 2. Bundesliga 34. Spieltag: Fortuna Düsseldorf - MSV Duisburg am Sonntag (06.05.2012) in der Esprit-Arena in Düsseldorf. Düsseldorfs Ken Ilsö (l) und Torschütze Oliver Fink jubeln nach dem Ausgleichstreffer zum 1:1. Foto: Marius Becker dpa/lnw (Achtung Sperrfrist! Die DFL erlaubt die Weiterverwertung der Bilder im IPTV, Mobilfunk und durch sonstige neue Technologien erst zwei Stunden nach Spielende. Die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet ist während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Fortuna Düsseldorf reach playoff with Hertha Berlin 06.05.2012

A scrappy 2-2 draw with Duisburg on the last day of German second division soccer was just enough to earn Fortuna Düsseldorf a chance at promotion. Düsseldorf will face Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin over two legs.