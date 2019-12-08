SC Paderborn 07 is a German football club that has been promoted to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season. The club's only previous spell in Germany's top flight was a single season in 2014-15.

Although the "07" in SC Paderborn's official name refers to the year 1907, the club in its current form has only existed since 1985 following the fusion of two local football clubs. Having spent much of its previous years in the third tier of German football, Paderborn won promotion to the second division in 2005 and largely established themselves there, being relegated just once in nine seasons. However, their one previous season in the Bundesliga, in 2014-15 saw them fall hard, first being relegated to the second division, then to the third division a year later.