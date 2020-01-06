 SARS - a dangerous viral infection in the lungs | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Health

SARS - a dangerous viral infection in the lungs

The mysterious lung disease that is circulating in China is apparently caused by a SARS virus, according to a German physician. It belongs to the strain of Corona virus. What is known about SARS? DW takes a look.

A chinese child wearing a protective respiratory mask. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

According to the Berlin-based virus researcher Christian Drosten, the pathogen that has been circulating in Wuhan, China, since the turn of the year is a SARS virus similar to the one that caused a pandemic in 2002. "It is the same type of virus, only in a different variant," the director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin told dpa.

The differences are mainly in the proteins with which the virus attaches to human cells. During the Sars pandemic, which originated in China, around 8000 cases were recorded worldwide, killing more than 800 people.

To date, the Chinese authorities have reported 41 confirmed cases of the new pathogen, meaning that several patients are in critical condition. A 61-year-old man with severe pre-existing conditions is said to have died from the infection.

There are also suspected cases in Thailand, South Korea and Singapore. However, Drosten said that these should be evaluated with caution, even if there is a supposed laboratory confirmation. SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) is a viral infection of the lungs.

What are the symptoms of SARS?

SARS begins with high fever (over 38 degrees Celsius), severe sore throat, painful coughing and difficulty breathing. Then there are the classic flu symptoms such as headaches, diarrhoea, general achyness and muscle stiffness. SARS can be diagnosed, among other things, by an X-ray of the lungs.

Read more: Top 10 most dangerous viruses in the world

Coronavirus (picture-alliance/AP)

The SARS virus belongs to the corona viruses.

Where does SARS come from?

The virus belongs to a strain of the Corona virus. Presumably it is caused by a mutation or genetic exchange with other viruses. It is considered likely that it has spread from animals - originally from the civet cat - to humans.

SARS first appeared in 2002 in the Chinese province of Guangdong, which had repeatedly made headlines in the past as the source of dangerous infectious diseases. In Guangdong, a large number of people live together in a dense area. In addition, poor hygienic conditions favour the development of dangerous virus types such as SARS. 

Watch video 02:01

What are viruses?

What is known about the SARS pathogen?

Corona viruses belong to a group of pathogens that can develop many particularly variants - the RNA viruses. They copy their genetic material very quickly and very often. This can result in many different virus variants. It also makes the development of vaccines difficult.

The pathogen can be detected in the laboratory; the infected person forms antibodies that can be identified with a test. The method responds to even the smallest concentrations of the pathogen. Less than 1000 viruses per milliliter are sufficient. In a sick person, the concentration is several hundreds of thousands of viruses per milliliter.

What is the incubation period of SARS?

The incubation period is the time between the infection of a human being and the outbreak of the disease. According to previous experience, the incubation period for SARS is two to seven days. In rare cases, the disease can still break out ten days after infection.

Can SARS be treated?

It is possible to alleviate the course of the disease. In the first wave of SARS, all patients suspected of having SARS were quarantined and treated in special hospital areas to prevent the disease from spreading further. Doctors and nurses had access to the patients only with protective suits and a special breathing apparatus.

What is the chance of survival for patients?

It is estimated that SARS is fatal in three to five percent of all cases. Conventional pneumonia, in contrast, is fatal in up to 10 percent of all cases. People who have successfully fought the SARS virus generally do not have to expect permanent damage.

How can you protect yourself?

It is advisable to avoid crowds of people in the affected areas to prevent possible infection via droplet infection. A mouth and nose protector can also protect against infection. However, such protection can not stop all viruses, but only reduce the risk of infection.

  • Gemüse Ernährung Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Colorful diet!

    The immune system needs many different types of fuel. Fruit and vegetables provide them. Your diet should be healthy and colorful: Oranges, red peppers, green leafy vegetables and red cabbage provide a potpourri of vitamins, and are especially rich in natural vitamin C.

  • Serbien | Grippewelle (J. Đukić-Pejić)

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Get vaccinated!

    In order to ensure your immune system is top-top, make sure you have all the necessary immunizations. Adults often forget to refresh vaccinations they had when they were young. Check if you need booster shots for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis, pneumococcus, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, the flu and others. Be sure to talk to your doctor!

  • Langlaufen in Buchenberg

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Keep viruses on the run

    Scientific studies suggest that regular muscle training (jogging, nordic or pole walking, taking a stroll), three times a week for 20 minutes can boost your defenses. But be careful: overdoing it can also drain your immune system.

  • Schlafen Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Sleep well!

    Sufficient sleep doesn't just allow your body to recuperate. During the slow-wave sleep phase, neurotransmitters are released and the immune system springs into action.

  • Glückliche Menschen Glück Familie Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Enjoy life!

    Studies show that good spirits and a zest for life promote a strong immune system. Laughing and playing don't just provide for a better quality of life, they also boost the body's defenses.

  • Zeitdruck Stress Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Avoid stress!

    Negative stress activates the release of adrenalin and cortisol. These hormones can paralyze the immune system. Sensible stress and time management allows the body to rest and replenish new energy. Selective relaxation exercises like meditation, autogenic training and yoga can significantly boost the immune system.

  • Herbst Wetter Wind Natur Symbolbild

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Take a walk!

    Taking walks in the fresh air gives you a change of temperature and exercise - both stimulate the body's defense systems. Mucous membranes also benefit from improved circulation and the increased humidity makes it easier to fight off attacks.

  • Zucker

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Watch the sugar!

    Studies have shown that burning up short chain sugars like fructose and glucose uses up many vitamins that are no longer available to the body.

  • Frau beim Kaltduschen

    Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

    Hot and cold!

    Alternating hot and cold showers help regulate body heat and improve blood flow. An invigorating massage with a massage sponge or brush stimulates the immune system even more.


DW recommends

New strain of coronavirus behind lung infections in China

Experts think they have determined what caused mysterious lung infections in a group of over 50 people in China's Wuhan region. A new coronavirus is likely behind the outbreak, doctors believe. (09.01.2020)  

China: One dead from mysterious new virus, dozens sick

Health authorities have identified a new coronavirus behind the death of one man and dozens of others falling ill. Initial indications suggest there is no human-to-human transmission of the pneumonia-like virus. (11.01.2020)  

China's mysterious outbreak could be new virus, WHO says

Chinese authorities have ruled out several known viruses, including SARS, the UN's public health body has said. Dozens of people have been treated for a mystery illness in Wuhan, including several in critical condition. (09.01.2020)  

Top 10 most dangerous viruses in the world

Bird flu, Ebola and Zika - there seems to be news on a new dangerous virus almost every day. But so far, experts are saying that Zika itself isn't as bad as HIV, Ebola and these other eight viruses. (26.01.2016)  

Viruses and bacteria don't stand a chance with a strong immune system

Our immune system is a effective mechanism, designed to defend you against milliions of germs every day. Following a few rules can keep the body's defenses in form and ensure that infectious agents don't stand a chance. (15.12.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

What are viruses?  

Related content

CHINA SARS

Unknown lung disease in China 06.01.2020

With an unknown lung disease apparently spreading in China, could there be a new outbreak akin to SARS? Not necessarily. Authorities have yet to identify it. And many respiratory illnesses are caused by viruses.

China Wuhan City mit Marktplatz

New strain of coronavirus behind lung infections in China 09.01.2020

Experts think they have determined what caused mysterious lung infections in a group of over 50 people in China's Wuhan region. A new coronavirus is likely behind the outbreak, doctors believe.

China Hunan Chest Hospital in Changsha

China investigates SARS-like virus as dozens struck by pneumonia 31.12.2019

Health experts have been dispatched to the central city of Wuhan after 27 people were struck down by viral pneumonia. A 2003 outbreak of the highly-contagious SARS virus was covered up and killed hundreds of people.

Advertisement