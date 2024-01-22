  1. Skip to content
DW Conflict Zone Moderatorin Sarah Kelly (Teaser)

Sarah Kelly

Focused on global affairs, geopolitics and human rights

Sarah Kelly, Anchor-at Large & host of DW’s top political interview program, Conflict Zone, is based in Berlin. Her journalism focuses on holding the powerful to account. She goes face to face with global decision-makers, seeking straight answers to straight questions, putting the spotlight on controversial issues. Sarah speaks English, German and Spanish. 

A native New Yorker, Sarah Kelly began her career at Bloomberg Television after graduating with honors from Columbia University. After winning awards for her reporting, she joined DW in 2010 and became a lead anchor on DW News. Since 2020 she is also a co-host of Conflict Zone. 

When she’s not on the news desk or in the field, she is also part of the conversation at major international summits, moderating high-level panels at the G20, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP).

Sarah divides her time between Berlin and New York and helps to build connections between Europe and the US. As a German Chancellor Fellow and an Atlantik-Brücke Young Leader, Sarah provides an example of how exceptional individuals can contribute to international cooperation and understanding. 

Follow Sarah on Instagram @sarahkellyofficial.

Stories by Sarah Kelly

