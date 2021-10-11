Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German software giant SAP is the biggest company in its sector in Europe. It's recently seen double-digit growth in its core license business and a surge in revenue.
The company aspires to become the world's leader in cloud services and software. This page collates recent DW content on the firm.
One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.
Jennifer Morgan is leaving SAP just months after the German software giant made her co-CEO and the first woman to head a company on Germany's DAX. Christian Klein will take over solo. The company blamed the coronavirus.