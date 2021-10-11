Visit the new DW website

SAP

German software giant SAP is the biggest company in its sector in Europe. It's recently seen double-digit growth in its core license business and a surge in revenue.

The company aspires to become the world's leader in cloud services and software. This page collates recent DW content on the firm.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 11.10.2021

Call For Help - Ambitious Policies
Stelzenhaus am Wasser, See Tonle Sap, Kambodscha, Asien *** Stilt house at Water Lake Tonle SAP Cambodia Asia Copyright: imageBROKER/TorstenxAntoniewski ibltoa04596415.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Cambodia: Climate change, Mekong dams threaten world's biggest inland fishery 23.09.2021

One of the world's richest inland fishing grounds, Tonle Sap lake nourishes tens of millions of people. But climate change and dam construction are threatening livelihoods at the lake, as well as regional food security.

ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann sitzt am 17.07.2020 in Weyhe mit seiner Tochter auf einer Terrasse und arbeitet an einem Laptop (gestellte Szene). Foto: Christin Klose

Working from home: A new status symbol? 07.06.2021

Millions of Germans have come to appreciate working from home and many companies say flexible working will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic. But the trend also has its downsides.
WALLDORF, GERMANY - JANUARY 08: A general view of the headquarters of SAP AG, Germany's largest software company on January 8, 2013 in Walldorf, Germany. The software giant plans to continue to expand its research and development centres throughout Asia. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

German software giant SAP hit with $8 million fine over Iran exports 29.04.2021

The company will pay millions in penalties but will not face criminal charges, US prosecutors said.
Jennifer Morgan, Co-CEO of German software and cloud computing giant SAP, speaks during a press conference to present SAP's financial results for 2019 on January 28, 2020 in Walldorf, southwestern Germany. - German software giant SAP reported a bottom line undermined by heavy restructuring costs, but lifted forecasts for the year ahead. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

First female co-CEO at DAX company, SAP's Jennifer Morgan, leaves within months 21.04.2020

Jennifer Morgan is leaving SAP just months after the German software giant made her co-CEO and the first woman to head a company on Germany's DAX. Christian Klein will take over solo. The company blamed the coronavirus.

22.02.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Mönchengladbach: Fußball: Bundesliga, 23. Spieltag, Borussia Mönchengladbach - TSG Hoffenheim im Borussia-Park. Mönchengladbacher Ultras zeigen ein Transparent mit dem Konterfei von Dietmar Hopp, woraufhin Schiedsrichter Brych das Spiel unterbrochen hatte. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Why do so many fans hate Dietmar Hopp? 02.03.2020

The man who bankrolled Hoffenheim to the Bundesliga has become the object of such anger, that he has been repeatedly depicted in the crosshairs of a sniper's rifle. Why is the 79-year-old such a figure of hate?
Rania Reda, Founder und CEO von www.augmania.com Copyright: SAP Schlagwörter: Rania Reda, SAP, bootcamp, Summer Cohort 19, Wirtschaft, DW Women, SAP.iO Foundry Berlin

David and Goliath: Large firms working with tiny startups 23.07.2019

Big multinationals are increasingly bringing startups in-house or supporting them. Now software giant SAP plans to help out 200 startups founded by women and members of underrepresented minorities worldwide by 2023.
An iPhone and a debit card are seen on November 2, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Why companies home in on customer experience data 12.11.2018

German technology giant SAP has agreed to buy Qualtrics International in what will be the company's second-largest acquisition. Qualtrics offers customer experience software — why is that so important for SAP?

Asia-Pacific region a crucial growth engine 02.11.2018

Nations in the Asia-Pacific regions are becoming increasingly important as a driver of global growth, the head of SAP Labs Networks, Clas Neumann, has told DW on the fringes of the APK conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.
ARCHIV - Das Foto zeigt ein Logo des Softwareherstellers SAP an einem Gebäude am Konzernsitz in Walldorf, (Foto vom 24.05.2011). Foto: Uli Deck/dpa (zu dpa Mehr als 2000 Stellen bei SAP von neuem Umbau betroffen vom 06.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

SAP eyes largest takeover since 2014 30.01.2018

Europe's largest software company has announced its American unit is buying a US cloud-based human resources company, Callidus Software. The transaction requires approval by shareholders and regulators.

Gender gap taking center stage in Davos 24.01.2018

Issues surrounding gender equality, or rather the lack of it, are being debated at the World Economic Forum in Davos. DW's Ben Fajzullin talks to SAP executive board member Adaire Fox-Martin.

The sound of business 18.12.2017

Many of Germany's largest corporations have their own symphonic orchestras. It's a tribute to the country's cultural heritage and it helps employeed to work together in their day jobs, too.
ARCHIV - Spieler Jonas Hector (l), Fußball-Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (M) und Teammanger Oliver Bierhoff (l) unterhalten sich am 30.11.2017 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) vor einem Modell der DFB-Akademie, die in Frankfurt auf dem Gelände der ehemaligen Galopprennbahn gebaut werden soll. (zu dpa-Meldung: «DFB-Spitze rechnet fest mit Ja für Akademie - Keine zehn Gegenstimmen» vom 05.12.2017) Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

The DFB's new academy project: The 'Silicon Valley' of football 08.12.2017

The new academy that the DFB plans to build is designed to set new standards in digital match analysis. Big data is thought to be the future of football and Germany is aiming to be the world leader in this field.
ARCHIV - Das Logo des Software-Unternehmens SAP ist am 22.05.2012 in Walldorf (Baden-Württemberg) an einer Einfahrt zur Konzernzentrale zu sehen. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa (zu dpa SAP legt-Quartalsbericht mit Aufschlüssen zur Kostenlage vor vom 20.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach

German software giant accused of paying bribes to Gupta family 31.07.2017

The practices of Indian business family Gupta have been a hot topic in South Africa for years. Investigative journalists now say German software giant SAP also paid bribes to a Gupta company.

DW Sendung Shift Titel: DW Shift Digitalisierung im Profifußball Schlagworte: Internet, Big Data, SAP, Fußball, Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim, Digitalisierung, Training Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf/Quelle?: Brand Spiders Bildbeschreibung: Fussballspieler mit Smartphone

Digitalization in professional soccer 16.05.2017

German soccer club Hoffenheim has gone digital, using high-tech programs to analyze the players’ development. And judging by the team’s performance this season, it’s paying off.

ARCHIV - Das Foto zeigt ein Logo des Softwareherstellers SAP an einem Gebäude am Konzernsitz in Walldorf, (Foto vom 24.05.2011). Foto: Uli Deck/dpa (zu dpa Mehr als 2000 Stellen bei SAP von neuem Umbau betroffen vom 06.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Staff costs take bite out of SAP cloud profits 25.04.2017

Quarterly profits at the German business software giant have declined from a year ago as a result of higher staffing costs. But the company said its “soaring growth” in new cloud bookings had gathered momentum.
