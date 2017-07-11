Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announce COVID vaccine delay

French company Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said Friday their coronavirus vaccine will not be ready for distribution until the end of 2021.

The announcement came after the experimental vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trial results.

The news comes as a disappointment for a group of vaccines under development that rely on more conventional proven designs, as Britain begins rolling out the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The results of the trial, Sanofi said, showed "an immune response comparable to patients who recovered from COVID-19 in adults aged 18 to 49 years, but a low immune response in older adults likely due to an insufficient concentration of the antigen."

Phase III studies were expected to start this month. Sanofi said it would launch a phase 2b study in February of next year instead. "The study will include a proposed comparison with an authorized COVID-19 vaccine," Sanofi said.

Both companies aid they had "updated governments and the European Commission where a contractual commitment to purchase the vaccine has been made."

lc/rt (AFP, Reuters)