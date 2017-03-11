Academy Award-wining actress and producer, Sandra Bullock was known as "America’s sweetheart" during the 1990s.

Born in 1964 in Virginia to an American father and a German mother, Sandra Annette Bullock grew up in Germany for many years. She made her acting debut in the US in the late 1980s, and has played in countless films since, many of them highly successful box office hits such as 2000's "Miss Congeniality." In 2009, Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the sports drama film, "The Blind Side." People magazine named the single mother of two adopted children the “Most Beautiful” Woman” of 2015.