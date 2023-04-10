You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Sadhika Tiwari is a DW Eco India reporter
Image: DW
Sadhika Tiwari
Stories by Sadhika Tiwari
Stories by Sadhika Tiwari
Jharkhand: Where livelihoods depend on coal
Jharkhand: Where livelihoods depend on coal
How are coal mining communities in Jharkhand affected by India's energy transition efforts?
Nature and Environment
10/04/2023
October 4, 2023
07:51 min
Living in the Sundarbans – and facing climate change
Living in the Sundarbans – and facing climate change
Communities in the Sundarbans are facing many challenges in everyday life, also due to climate change.
Nature and Environment
07/25/2023
July 25, 2023
08:08 min
