Living in the Sundarbans – and facing climate change

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaLiving in the Sundarbans – and facing climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaSadhika Tiwari 2 hours ago2 hours agoWhat climate change is doing to the Sundarbans has a severe impact on the local communities. For this report DW headed to these mangroves to find out: What are the struggles in everyday life especially of young girls and women living there.https://p.dw.com/p/4U9yVAdvertisement