A Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter is seen in the sky
The Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter was developed in the Soviet UnionImage: Yulii Zozulia/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance
PoliticsRwanda

Rwanda fires at DR Congo fighter jet, claiming violation

9 minutes ago

The Rwandan government says it had to take "defensive measures" after a Congolese combat plane violated its airspace. The Democratic Republic of Congo says the incident amounts to an "act of war."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mg3x

The Rwandan government said its military retaliated after a fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) violated its airspace.

Rwanda's state broadcaster shared unverified video purporting to show a projectile fired at a plane.

The DRC denied one of its aircraft had flown over Rwanda, condemning the attack as "a deliberate act of aggression" as tensions spiral between the neighbors.

What we know so far

Rwanda's government said its military had been forced to respond on Tuesday after a Sukhoi-25 from Congo breached its airspace for a third time in recent months.

"Defensive measures were taken," Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said in a statement. "Rwanda asks the DRC to stop this aggression."

The two previous cases of alleged violations were reported in November and December, prompting protests from the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

DRC's government said in a statement that the plane was fired on as it was coming in to land at the eastern city of Goma's international airport.

Congo police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

"Rwandan shots were directed at a Congolese aircraft flying inside Congolese territory. It did not fly over Rwandan airspace. The plane landed without major material damage," it said.

The DRC statement said the action amounted to "an act of war,'' and that it had the goal of sabotaging regional peace efforts.

Relations between neighbors soured

The DRC has accused its smaller eastern neighbor Rwanda of backing the M23 militia movement since the group became resurgent, with relations between the two countries at a low point.

The M23 has recently staged an offensive against the Congolese military and advanced close to the city of Goma, a commercial hub with more than a million people, and the capital of North Kivu province.

The rebel group first gained notoriety in 2012 but lay dormant for years before it resumed fighting in late 2021. M23 leaders claimed the DRC had failed to honor a pledge to integrate the group into the army, along with other grievances.

While Rwanda denied the DRC's claims that it is supporting M23, the United States, France, and United Nations experts agree with the DRC's assessment.

For its part, Kigali accuses DRC of supporting a former Rwandan rebel group — the FDLR — which reportedly includes ethnic Hutus who participated in the Rwandan genocide.

rc/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

