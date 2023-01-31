Russian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Human RightsRussian FederationRussian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsRussian Federation2 hours ago2 hours agoRussian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a regulation that bans LGBT 'propaganda' in Russia. It prohibits what it calls the promotion of 'non-traditional values.' The change has already affected a wide range of books and films.https://p.dw.com/p/4MwKwAdvertisement