Russian forces strike depot in western Ukraine — live updates

Russian forces strike arms depot in Chortkiv, Ternopil region, western Ukraine

Russian forces destroy Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk bridge

This story was last updated at 00:19 UTC/GMT

Russian forces strike depot in western Ukraine

Russian forces said they struck an arms depot in the town of Chortkiv in Ukraine's western Ternopil region.

The weapons at the site were US and EU-supplied, according to Russian forces.

Ternopil regional governor Volodymyr Trush said that the strike left 22 people injured. A military installation and four residential buildings were damaged in the strike, according to Trush.

"This strike made no tactical or strategic sense, just like the absolute majority of other Russian strikes. It is terror, just terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the strike on Chortkiv.

Zelenskyy went on to make a plea for Western countries to supply Ukraine with modern missile defense systems. "These are lives that could have been saved, tragedies that could have been prevented if Ukraine had been listened to."

Russian strikes in western regions of Ukraine are rare compared to the country's east, where fierce fighting rages between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Russian forces destroy bridge out of Sievierodonetsk — local officials

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk to neighboring Lysychansk, local officials said.

Lysychansk lies southwest of Sievierodonetsk on the other side of the Siverskyi Donets river. The destruction of the bridge has cut off a possible evacuation route for civilians. Only one of three bridges is still standing.

Sievierdonetsk has become the site of some of the fiercest fighting over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Luhansk regional governor said that Ukrainian and Russian forces are still fighting street-by-street in Sievierdonetsk.

"The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed: they are pressing in Sievierodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there — literally for every meter," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the pro-Russian separatist Donetsk region, said Sunday he would not alter the death sentences handed to two Britons and a Moroccan for fighting with the Ukrainian army.

The UK Defense Ministry said Russia was using its overmatch in force ratio and artillery to "gradually seize territory in and around Sievierodonetsk" from Ukrainian control.

Watch video 01:51 Ukrainian forces hold on in key eastern cities

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister said the country was exporting grain through Poland and Romania rather than by sea, but that bottlenecks had slowed the supply chain.

The number of Ukrainian refugees into Poland passed the 4-million mark. It is impossible to say how many of the incoming refugees have stayed in Poland and how many have traveled further into Europe.

The replacement for McDonald's in Russia opened its first 15 restaurants in Moscow. The company said the new name of the chain, "Vkusno & tochka" means "Tasty & that's it."

Serhii Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said Ukraine remained in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are said to be sheltering.

You can revisit our updates from Friday, June 10, here.

sdi/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)