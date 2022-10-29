  1. Skip to content
Bay of Sevastopol with Russian military vessels visible
Russian submarine and warships in Bay of SevastopolImage: Ulf Mauder/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Updates: Russia claims to repel drone attack in Sevastopol

39 minutes ago

Russia-installed authorities in Sevastopol said that a Ukrainian drone attack was repelled with drones shot down. Meanwhile, the EU has already frozen €17 billion in Russian assets. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IpNf

Russian naval forces repelled a drone attack in the Bay of Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is headquartered the Russian-installed leader of the area said on Saturday. Sevastopol is located on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay," the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said on Telegram.

"Nothing has been hit in the city. We remain calm. The situation is under control," he added.

Local officials said ferries and boats had temporarily stopped crossing the Bay of Sevastopol.

Earlier this week, Razvozhayev said that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea.

Where is the war in Ukraine heading?

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Saturday, October 29:

EU: €17 billion in Russian assets frozen

The European Union has frozen more than €17 billion ($16.9 billion) in Russian assets in the course of the sanctions packages against Russia, according to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

"So far, the assets of 90 people have been frozen, over €17 billion in seven member states, including €2.2 billion in Germany," the Belgian told the Funke media group of newspapers. 

The EU has adopted eight sanctions packages since the Russian war against Ukraine began eight months ago. Ukrainian politicians in particular have repeatedly demanded that the frozen assets be used to rebuild the country after the war. 

Russia says US lowers 'nuclear threshold'

Russia said that the accelerated deployment of modernized US B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning.

"We cannot ignore the plans to modernize nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told state RIA news agency.

The B61-12 gravity bombs carry lower-yield nuclear warheads than many earlier versions but are more accurate and can penetrate below ground, according to research by the Federation of American Scientists.

"The United States is modernizing them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of the nuclear charge, that is, they turn these weapons into 'battlefield weapons', thereby reducing the nuclear threshold," Grushko said.

Russia has around 2,000 working tactical nuclear weapons while the United States has around 200 such weapons, half of which are at bases in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands. Russia also has over 1,450 larger, strategic nuclear warheads at its disposal compared to over 1,350 controlled by the US.

Russia is likely to expedite withdrawal from Kerson — UK Defense Ministry

This week, the Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, claimed that Russia had removed the remains of the well-known 18th century Russian statesman, Prince Grigory Potemkin, from his tomb in Kherson's cathedral, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update.

"In the Russian national identity, Potemkin is heavily associated with the Russian conquest of Ukrainian lands in the 18th century and highlights the weight Putin almost certainly places on perceived historical justification for the invasion," the update read.

The UK Defense Ministry also said that this symbolic removal of Potemkin and the civilian exodus from Kherson likely pre-empts Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from the area.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Ministry has published photos purporting to prove that Ukraine is building a dirty bomb. In truth, the photos are of entirely different things — including reactors in Russia.

dh/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

