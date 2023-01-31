Russia marks 80 years since Stalingrad

PoliticsRussian FederationRussia marks 80 years since StalingradTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian Federation60 minutes ago60 minutes agoRussia is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, which was one of the bloodiest battles in World War II. It ended with the surrender of the German troops after more than one million people were killed.https://p.dw.com/p/4N1MwAdvertisement