ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia makes it harder to avoid conscription

Juri Rescheto | Sergey Dik
1 hour ago

New legislation makes it harder to dodge a military call-up and allows draft orders to be delivered by e-mail. As Ukraine is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive, there's speculation Moscow is planning a second wave of mobilization.

Germany says China fanning flames with Taiwan maneuvers

Politics5 hours ago
