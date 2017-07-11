Russia changed tactics in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy's adviser — live updates

Russia deploying reinforcements to Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian adviser says war has entered a new phase

Russia's tactics have changed on the battlefield, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, adding that Russian losses had now decreased to around 100 to 200 casualties per day — a figure he said was "roughly comparable" with Ukrainian losses.

"In the first one-and-a-half to two months they fought with absolutely no understanding of what they were doing," he told Meduza, an independent Russian-language news outlet.

"They just moved their columns around the country, and our guys quickly and brutally destroyed them. This kind of war was simple enough."

"Unfortunately, it has ended," he said, adding that the fighting now was bogged down and the outcome is decided mostly by the numbers of soldiers and weapons.

War could last another two to six months, Ukrainian adviser speculates

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned it was hard to judge when the war with Russia would end. At the same time, he indicated the fighting could last for another half a year.

"If you count by the stockpiled weapons, this could drag on for a period of two to six months," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said in a wide-ranging interview with Meduza, an independent Russian-language news outlet.

"But war is a non-linear process, influenced by dozens or even hundreds of factors," he added. "I wouldn't set specific deadlines."

EU to recognize Ukrainian driver's licenses — report

The European Union is set introduce special regulations that will recognize Ukrainian driver's licenses, according to the German government.

Non-EU nationals in Germany can typically drive for six months using their existing driver's license, after which they must apply for a local certification.

"The EU Commission is planning a road transport agreement with Ukraine which, among other things, will provide for the temporary recognition of driving licences and certificates of competence for the transport of goods," the German government said in a response to a parliamentary question as seen by the DPA.

The move is aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees who fled to the EU after the Russian invasion. It will also help freight companies operating between Ukraine and the EU.

Russian unguided airstrikes cause 'widespread destruction' in Donbas

The UK Defence Ministry has accused Russia of launching unguided airstrikes over the Donbas region.

"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

It added that Russia's stocks of precision guided missiles "are likely to have been significantly depleted" since the start of the war.

Russia reinforcing troops in Sievierodonetsk: Ukrainian military

Russia has brought in reinforcements to further its efforts to take control of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's Donbas region and is carrying out "assault operations" with artillery in the city, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

According to Reuters news agency, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had, however, retreated after failing to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut.

On Friday, the governor of Luhansk province, Sergiy Gaidai, told national television that Ukrainian troops had recaptured 20% of the territory in the factory city previously lost to Russian advances. He said Russian troops had previously held some 70% of the city.

He added that it was unlikely the city would be taken by Russian troops in the next two weeks despite the reinforcements being deployed by Moscow.

Gaidai's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified.

Moscow is now focusing its military efforts on the eastern Donbas region after failing to take the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the at the start of the invasion which was launched on February 24.

Germany not a suitable mediator in Ukraine war — SPD official

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, said he does not consider Germany to be a suitable mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

He instead suggested that countries that avoided condemning Russia in the United Nations General Assembly take on the role of mediator.

"Germany will hardly be able to mediate in this conflict," Mützenich said. "Because from Russia's point of view, we took too clear a position from the start."

Summary of Friday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

In a video message from Kyiv marking 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed, "Victory will be ours."

Vadym Boichenko, the displaced mayor of the captured Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, accused Russia of holding the city's remaining 100,000 citizens hostage.

Ukrainian police opened criminal investigations into allegations of sexual violence against civilians, according to Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko.

Protestant theologians and allied politicians drafted an open letter to leaders of the Protestant Church of Germany calling for the Russian Orthodox Church to be suspended from the World Council of Churches and for bilateral relations between the German and Russian Churches to be frozen.

The EU said that around 500 Ukrainian patients have so far been receiving urgent treatment by way of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said that Turkish buyers are purchasing grain that Russia stole.

The chair of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall, said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow should take into account the impact the war was having on the African continent.

