News

Romania: Man dies after crashing car into Russian Embassy in Bucharest

Authorities said the driver died after he rammed his car into the gate of the Russian Embassy. It is unclear whether it was an accident or deliberate.

The Russian embassy in Bucharest. (AP Photo/Nicolae Dumitrache)

Russian embassies across Europe have seen protesters in recent weeks

A man died after ramming his car into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police said.

Police in Bucharest said the sedan drove into the gate at about 6 a.m. but did not enter the embassy compound. 

A video recorded before firefighters arrived on the site showed the front of the car ablaze, as it remained wedged into the gate. Security personnel were seen running through the area. 

It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Authorities said the driver had died at the scene. Police are investigating the case and did not reveal the identity of the driver. 

Recent protests at Russian embassies

In recent weeks, several Russian embassies across Europe have faced protests carried out by people opposing the war on Ukraine.

The previous day, Romania said it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules.

  Several hundred demonstrators in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Stand with Ukraine

    There were more people than expected in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday evening. Many waved Ukrainian flags in solidarity. The "Stand with Ukraine" demonstration was organized by "Vitsche Berlin," a group of Ukrainians living in Germany. Loosely translated, the Ukrainian word "viche" means a general meeting of the citizens.

  SPD leader Saskia Esken in front of Russian embassy in Berlin

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Support from political spectrum

    One of the demonstrators was SPD leader Saskia Esken. Among the many other German politicians were Michael Roth, chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Tilman Kuban, leader of the Junge Union, the conservative CDU's youth organization, Sarah-Lee Heinrich from Grüne Jugend, which is linked to the Greens, and Berlin Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer from the Left party.

  A woman weeps at the demonstration in Berlin.

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Concern and fear

    Many were unable to hold back their tears amid fears that the conflict in eastern Ukraine will escalate. The demonstration took place just after the Russian parliament had approved a request by the president to use the country's armed forces outside of Russia.

  A woman covered in Ukrainian national colours (yellow and blue) in Berlin

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Uncertainty and hope

    Covered from head to toe in Ukraine's national colors, this woman, like the other protesters, is full of uncertainty. Will Russian troops advance? Where will they stop? Or is there still hope of a deescalation?

  A protester holds up a poster in front of the Russian embassy

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Relentless cyberattacks

    This poster refers to the digital disinformation campaigns and cybertattacks that Russia is suspected of conducting. Ukraine has been the victim of major cyberattacks in recent weeks.

  A man holds a poster that reads Stand with Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin.

    War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin

    Solidarity

    The protesters in Berlin were determined to show their solidarity with Ukraine. Similar gatherings took place in Paris and other cities around the world.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


tg/sms  (AP, Reuters)

