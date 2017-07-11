Romania: Man dies after crashing car into Russian Embassy in Bucharest

A man died after ramming his car into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police said.

Police in Bucharest said the sedan drove into the gate at about 6 a.m. but did not enter the embassy compound.

A video recorded before firefighters arrived on the site showed the front of the car ablaze, as it remained wedged into the gate. Security personnel were seen running through the area.

It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Authorities said the driver had died at the scene. Police are investigating the case and did not reveal the identity of the driver.

Recent protests at Russian embassies

In recent weeks, several Russian embassies across Europe have faced protests carried out by people opposing the war on Ukraine.

The previous day, Romania said it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules.

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Stand with Ukraine There were more people than expected in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin on Tuesday evening. Many waved Ukrainian flags in solidarity. The "Stand with Ukraine" demonstration was organized by "Vitsche Berlin," a group of Ukrainians living in Germany. Loosely translated, the Ukrainian word "viche" means a general meeting of the citizens.

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Support from political spectrum One of the demonstrators was SPD leader Saskia Esken. Among the many other German politicians were Michael Roth, chair of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Tilman Kuban, leader of the Junge Union, the conservative CDU's youth organization, Sarah-Lee Heinrich from Grüne Jugend, which is linked to the Greens, and Berlin Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer from the Left party.

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Concern and fear Many were unable to hold back their tears amid fears that the conflict in eastern Ukraine will escalate. The demonstration took place just after the Russian parliament had approved a request by the president to use the country's armed forces outside of Russia.

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Uncertainty and hope Covered from head to toe in Ukraine's national colors, this woman, like the other protesters, is full of uncertainty. Will Russian troops advance? Where will they stop? Or is there still hope of a deescalation?

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Relentless cyberattacks This poster refers to the digital disinformation campaigns and cybertattacks that Russia is suspected of conducting. Ukraine has been the victim of major cyberattacks in recent weeks.

War in Eastern Ukraine: Protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin Solidarity The protesters in Berlin were determined to show their solidarity with Ukraine. Similar gatherings took place in Paris and other cities around the world. Author: Claudia Dehn



tg/sms (AP, Reuters)