In this and the coming Concert Hours, we welcome you to the Rhineland and to the Rolandseck Festival.
Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly.
Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music. This time we sample the Rolandseck Festival in the Rhineland last August.
Part one:
To Elena Bashkirova, music has always been a family affair: the daughter of the legendary piano teacher Dmitri Baschkirov and the wife of the conductor Daniel Barenboim, she's always surrounded by young musicians, including students at the Barenboim-Said Academy in Berlin - and she brought some of them along to the Rolandseck Festival.
Six musicians populated the stage in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn for a performance of a downsized version of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 13. It's a work that Mozart described in a letter to his father as "a medium thing between too difficult and too easy, pleasant to the ears of course, but without being empty. Here and there people who know music will be satisfied, but in a way that those who don't music will be satisfied too, without knowing why."
With just a handful of musicians, this performance is much like the kind of house concerts that were popular in the 1800s. Due to social distancing regulations this year, there are also only a few audience members, spaced out in the hall. But Elena Bashkirova didn't get a sense that something was missing. "The warmth of the public and the wonderful attention and how they listened and how they received us: It was really wonderful," said Bashkirova.
An Austrian music critic and author named Theodor Helm said that the finale of Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet No. 11 describes nothing less than the will to live and survive. Another music writer and conductor by the name of Paul Bekker wrote, "This gaining of inner freedom, with its surprise turn of fortunes at the end! It means that a solution to life's problems has been found."
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano concerto No. 13 in C Major, K. 415
Elena Bashkirova, piano
Eldbjorg Hemsing, violin
Yamen Saadi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Oren Shevlin, cello
Oren Shevlin, double bass
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn on August 22, 2020
Elena Bashkirova
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, op. 95, fourth movement
Michelangelo String Quartet
Ernest Chausson
Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, first and second movements
Yamen Saadi, violin
Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano
Mairead Hickey, violin
Vashka Delnavazi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Alexander Warenberg, cello
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Spa Hall in Bad Honnef on August 21, 2020
Part two:
The composer Ernest Chausson lived from 1855 to 1899 and is known for his Poem for violin and orchestra and not much else. Which is a shame to judge by his concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, which we'll hear in this program.
In 1870 and 1871, with war raging between Germany and France, cultural life was severely impacted. In a situation where it was nearly impossible for a composer to write for an orchestra, several young composers decided to go in a different direction. Chausson was one. His major work in this field is his Violin concerto in D Minor, which in lieu of an orchestra requires only solo violin, piano and string quartet.
Ernest Chausson
Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, 3rd and 4th movements
Yamen Saadi, violin
Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano
Mairead Hickey, violin
Vashka Delnavazi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Alexander Warenberg, cello
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Spa Hall in Bad Honnef on August 21, 2020
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, op. 97 (Archduke)
Mihaela Martin, violin
Frans Helmerson, cello
Plamena Mangova, piano
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn on August 22, 2020
