 Rolandseck Festival | Music | DW | 13.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Rolandseck Festival

In this and the coming Concert Hours, we welcome you to the Rhineland and to the Rolandseck Festival.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Rolandseck Festival, part one

Your ticket to the German classical music festival scene: Concert Hour has the picks of the season — two hours of music updated regularly.

Along with host Rick Fulker, the musicians themselves are on hand to give their insights into the events and the music. This time we sample the Rolandseck Festival in the Rhineland last August.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Rolandseck Festival, part two

Part one:

To Elena Bashkirova, music has always been a family affair: the daughter of the legendary piano teacher Dmitri Baschkirov and the wife of the conductor Daniel Barenboim, she's always surrounded by young musicians, including students at the Barenboim-Said Academy in Berlin - and she brought some of them along to the Rolandseck Festival. 

Six musicians populated the stage in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn for a performance of a downsized version of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 13. It's a work that Mozart described in a letter to his father as "a medium thing between too difficult and too easy, pleasant to the ears of course, but without being empty. Here and there people who know music will be satisfied, but in a way that those who don't music will be satisfied too, without knowing why."  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Imago/United Archives International)

This hour you'll hear a Mozart concert with only six instruments, including the soloist


With just a handful of musicians, this performance is much like the kind of house concerts that were popular in the 1800s. Due to social distancing regulations this year, there are also only a few audience members, spaced out in the hall. But Elena Bashkirova didn't get a sense that something was missing. "The warmth of the public and the wonderful attention and how they listened and how they received us: It was really wonderful," said Bashkirova. 
An Austrian music critic and author named Theodor Helm said that the finale of Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet No. 11 describes nothing less than the will to live and survive. Another music writer and conductor by the name of Paul Bekker wrote, "This gaining of inner freedom, with its surprise turn of fortunes at the end! It means that a solution to life's problems has been found."  

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano concerto No. 13 in C Major, K. 415 
Elena Bashkirova, piano
Eldbjorg Hemsing, violin
Yamen Saadi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Oren Shevlin, cello
Oren Shevlin, double bass

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn on August 22, 2020 

Elena Bashkirova (Beethovenfest/Privat)

Elena Bashkirova

Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, op. 95, fourth movement
Michelangelo String Quartet  

Ernest Chausson
Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, first and second movements 
Yamen Saadi, violin
Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano
Mairead Hickey, violin
Vashka Delnavazi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Alexander Warenberg, cello 

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Spa Hall in Bad Honnef on August 21, 2020 

 

Part two:

The composer Ernest Chausson lived from 1855 to 1899 and is known for his Poem for violin and orchestra and not much else. Which is a shame to judge by his concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, which we'll hear in this program. 

In 1870 and 1871, with war raging between Germany and France, cultural life was severely impacted. In a situation where it was nearly impossible for a composer to write for an orchestra, several young composers decided to go in a different direction. Chausson was one. His major work in this field is his Violin concerto in D Minor, which in lieu of an orchestra requires only solo violin, piano and string quartet. 

Joseph Karl Stieler's portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven (Imago Images)

In the Rhineland, Ludwig van Beethoven is never far away

Ernest Chausson
Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet, 3rd and 4th movements 
Yamen Saadi, violin
Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano
Mairead Hickey, violin
Vashka Delnavazi, violin
Sara Ferrández, viola
Alexander Warenberg, cello 

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Spa Hall in Bad Honnef on August 21, 2020

Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, op. 97 (Archduke)
Mihaela Martin, violin
Frans Helmerson, cello
Plamena Mangova, piano

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk Cologne in the Little Beethoven Hall in Bonn on August 22, 2020  

DW recommends

'It lacks any logic': Star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter speaks out on COVID-19 policy

The celebrated performer talks about a struggling classical music industry, and makes a plea to politicians to better support musicians during the ongoing pandemic.  

Salzburg Festival director: 'Arts are indispensable'

Markus Hinterhäuser made the festival possible in the pandemic, but would find another such season difficult to imagine. He told DW why it was all still worth it.  

'The Impossible Orchestra' with conductor Alondra de la Parra

Musicians recording at different locations and times, yet forming an ensemble: Impossible? No! DW and Maestra Alondra de la Parra present "The Impossible Orchestra."  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Rolandseck Festival, part one  

Advertisement

Film

Film still Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020

Christian Petzold's "Undine" and the film adaptation of "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani are among the six titles nominated for best feature film.  

Books

Indien l Influencer und Autor Jay Shetty (Steve Erle/Rowohlt Verlag)

Author Jay Shetty on his 'Think like a monk' principle

Who needs materialism when finding fulfillment lies in simpler pleasures? That's writer Jay Shetty's philosophy. "Think like a monk" is both the title of his new book and his entire approach to life.  

Music

BATACLAN Festival logo with the words: Five years since the attacks (Armin Korf - Kreativ Konzept)

The BATACLAN Festival marks a sad date with music

Amidst the debate over whether Islamist terror is back comes the fifth anniversary of the attack at the Bataclan. Bonn's response: music and dialogue.  

Culture

USA | Dirigent Garrett Keast (ZUMA PressImago Images)

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It's a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

Digital Culture

Sony PlayStation 5 (Reuters/Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters

From bulky spaceship-like devices to sleek black boxes, consoles have come a long way in recent decades. That has gone hand in hand with the targeting of new products not just to kids, but to adults too.  