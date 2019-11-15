 Roger stone case: Four prosecutors quit after interference | News | DW | 12.02.2020

News

Roger stone case: Four prosecutors quit after interference

Just hours after Donald Trump complained about Roger Stone's recommended sentence, the Justice Department moved. The incident has raised eyebrows about potential interference.

Roger Stone (imago images/ZUMA Press)

Four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone resigned on Tuesday after the Justice Department said it would reduce the long-time Trump adviser's recommended prison sentence – a decision which raised eyebrows about caving to pressure under the US president.

The department's decision came just hours after Trump dubbed Stone's sentencing recommendation of seven to nine years as a "horrible and unfair" and a "miscarriage of justice."

The department said the sentence advisory was issued on Monday night, and that lawyers had not spoken to the White House about it.

Stone, a self-proclaimed "dirty trickster," was convicted in November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

In a highly unusual override of a Justice Department recommendation, an official who had not previously worked on the case called the recommendation "excessive and unwarranted" and said that the department would not make a formal recommendation.

Read moreRoger Stone guilty of lying to Congress in Trump-Russia case

Watch video 01:39

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone on trial

Prosecutors moving on to old posts

After the action was announced, the four prosecutors who won Stone's conviction – Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando and Jonathan Kravis – withdrew from the case. Kravis told the court in a filing he was not only leaving the case but quitting his post as a federal prosecutor.

Kravis had been a veteran prosecutor in Washington and was involved in multiple cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. He also assisted in the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Zelinsky intends to go back to his job as a general prosecutor in Baltimore, having also quit his job in Washington in addition to the case. He was involved in determining what knowledge the Trump campaign had about Democratic emails that were hacked by Russia, and what efforts Trump aides made to get information about them.

Jed's post-resignation status was not clear, however. Before being brought on to the Mueller team, he worked on civil cases at the Justice Department.

"The rule of law and this grand, grand tradition of this wonderful Justice Department is being totally perverted to Donald trump's own personal desires and needs," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "It's a disgrace."

Read moreThe US president's executive privilege: What you need to know

Democrats demanded a formal investigation, amid concerns over interference. "The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately," he said. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said that the "danger" confirmed that his committee will launch an investigation.

lc/aw (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Russland-Affäre um US-Präsident Trump | Roger Stone

Roger Stone guilty of lying to Congress in Trump-Russia case 15.11.2019

A longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump has been found guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering tied to investigations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

USA | Rick Gates am Gericht in Washington

Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman sentenced to prison 17.12.2019

A US federal judge has sentenced Rick Gates for lucrative political consulting despite his cooperation with prosecutors in the Russia probe. Gates had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and conspiring against the US.

Portrait: Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller delivers Russia probe to US Justice Department 22.03.2019

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his report on the Donald Trump campaign and potential Russian involvement in the 2016 election, according to US officials. The report has not yet been made public.

