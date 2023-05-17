Rodion Ebbighausen combines the perspective of academic research with a direct knowledge of the countries he reports on. As a university lecturer, he not only taught Asian Studies at the University of Bonn but also wrote several academic papers on Southeast Asia.

Both professionally and privately, he has traveled extensively to Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, where he also speaks the language.

Rodion has reported from Vietnam on the South China Sea and the German House in Ho Chi Minh City, and from Myanmar on the 2014 elections and the 2021 coup.

The main focuses of his work are foreign policy, international law, nationalism and the nation-building of post-colonial countries.