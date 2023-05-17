  1. Skip to content
Rodion Ebbinghausen
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Rodion Ebbighausen

Managing editor with a blend of journalistic and academic expertise on Asia and Southeast Asia in particular.

Rodion Ebbighausen combines the perspective of academic research with a direct knowledge of the countries he reports on. As a university lecturer, he not only taught Asian Studies at the University of Bonn but also wrote several academic papers on Southeast Asia.

Both professionally and privately, he has traveled extensively to Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, where he also speaks the language.

Rodion has reported from Vietnam on the South China Sea and the German House in Ho Chi Minh City, and from Myanmar on the 2014 elections and the 2021 coup.

The main focuses of his work are foreign policy, international law, nationalism and the nation-building of post-colonial countries.

