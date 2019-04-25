"Robinson Crusoe," first published in 1719, is a novel by Daniel Defoe.

The protagonist of "Robinson Crusoe" spent 27 years on a remote tropical desert island until he was finally rescued. It is now believed that the plot was based on the life of Scottish castaway Alexander Selkirk who spent four years on the Pacific island of Más a Tierra in Chile, which was renamed Robinson Crusoe Island in 1966. The novel has become one of the most widely published books in history and has been adapted into numerous films. In recent years, however, it has come into disrepute for its derogatory depiction of people of color.