Robert Redford, born in 1936 in Santa Monica, California, is a successful Hollywood actor, director and producer. He also founded the Sundance Film Festival.

After making his film debut in "War Hunt" (1962), followed by "Inside Daisy Clover," Robert Redford achieved his major breakthrough with "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in 1969. Other landmarks in his career include "Jeremiah Johnson," "The Sting," "All the President's Men" and "Out of Africa," which won seven Oscars including Best Picture. Redford is equally successful as a director, with his first film "Ordinary People" being awarded an Oscar. In 2014, Time magazine listed him as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.