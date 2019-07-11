Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Richard Gere

As one of the most popular American actors in history, Richard Gere's name is associated with box office success. He is also known for his commitment to human rights.

Richard Gere started playing in Hollywood movies in the mid-1970s when he got a leading role "Days of Heaven." He had his breakthrough with "American Gigolo" in 1980, which established his reputation as an international sex symbol. Gere’s career was dogged by several flops in the 1980s, but he had a major comeback with "Internal Affairs" and "Pretty Woman" by the time the 1990s came around. In addition to acting, Richard Gere has been a long-time advocate for human rights in Tibet and is a personal friend of the Dalai Lama. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of the Berlinale in 2017.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: Designer Giorgio Armani walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Italian fashion guru Giorgio Armani turns 85 11.07.2019

Self-taught fashion designer Giorgio Armani created a fashion empire out of nothing. Now that the Italian is turning 85, questions about who will succeed the fashion king remain unanswered.
09.02.2017+++Berlin, Deutschland+++French actress Clotilde Courau poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening of the Berlinale film festival with the premiere of Django during the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 9, 2017. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Berlin 24/7: Forget Hollywood, celebrate the Berlinale! 19.02.2017

Germany's biggest film festival tries to cuddle up with Hollywood, but Penelope Cruz has bailed at the last minute and Richard Gere only came to see Angela Merkel. DW's Gero Schliess says it's time Berlinale got a life.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 12.02.2017 13.02.2017

KINO - the Film Magazine reports from the Berlinale: highlights from the competition, European Shooting Star Louis Hofmann, parties, the red carpet, 'Trainspotting 2', Moritz Bleibtreu and, of course, Richard Gere!
U.S. actor Richard Gere and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2017. Bundesregierung/Sandra Steins Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Richard Gere is into German politics 09.02.2017

He's a superstar in Hollywood, she is a superstar in the German Bundestag: American actor Richard Gere met with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The human rights activist spoke with her about politics in Tibet. With Green party member Claudia Roth things became very friendly.

U.S. actor Richard Gere and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2017. Bundesregierung/Sandra Steins Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Actor Richard Gere talks with Angela Merkel about Tibet 09.02.2017

Just before the premiere of his new movie at the Berlinale, actor Richard Gere met with Angela Merkel in the Chancellery. They discussed the situation in Tibet - and perhaps mentioned a certain US president, too.

***Archivbild*** NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Richard Gere speaks onstage during the CNN Heroes Gala 2016 at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2016 in New York City. 26362_013 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner)

Berlinale: Gere calls Germany a role model in age of Trump 08.02.2017

Richard Gere has said Germany is an inspiration as chaos increasingly grips the United States following Donald Trump's first weeks in office. On Thursday, Angela Merkel will meet with Gere in the Chancellery.
Undatiertes handout zeigt den Schauspieler Richard Gere, links, mit einer nicht identifizierten Schauspielerin, rechts, im Film Chicago mit dem heute am Donnerstag, dem 6. Februar 2003 in Berlin die 53. Berlinale eroeffnet wird. Bis zum 16. Februar werden 300 Filme gezeigt. (AP Photo/Berlinale, HO) ** BILD ZUR VERWENDUNG FREI NUR IM RAHMEN DER BERICHTERSTATTUNG ZUR BERLINALE BIS 15. MAERZ 2003 ** --- Undated handout from the movie Chicago showing actor Richard Gere, left, and an unidentified actress, right. Chicago is the opener of the Berlinale movie festival in Berlin. The festival starts on Feb. 6 and lasts until Feb. 16, 2003. 300 movies from all over the world will be shown at the 53rd Berlinale. (AP Photo/Berlinale, HO) ** FILM STILLS EXCLUSVELY FOR COVERAGE OF THE BERLINALE FESTIVAL UNTIL MARCH 15, 2003 **

Berlinale Log: Festival Gets into Gere 07.02.2003

Richard Gere plays the gentleman, Catherine Zeta-Jones the Queen Bee and Renée Zellweger the tearful young actress at the first showing at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.