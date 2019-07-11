As one of the most popular American actors in history, Richard Gere's name is associated with box office success. He is also known for his commitment to human rights.

Richard Gere started playing in Hollywood movies in the mid-1970s when he got a leading role "Days of Heaven." He had his breakthrough with "American Gigolo" in 1980, which established his reputation as an international sex symbol. Gere’s career was dogged by several flops in the 1980s, but he had a major comeback with "Internal Affairs" and "Pretty Woman" by the time the 1990s came around. In addition to acting, Richard Gere has been a long-time advocate for human rights in Tibet and is a personal friend of the Dalai Lama. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of the Berlinale in 2017.