Residents of Ukraine's Nikopol try to live a normal life

ConflictsUkraine
Anna Przemysska 10/14/2024
October 14, 2024
The Ukrainian city of Nikopol is under constant bombardment. Despite this, locals try to lead as much of a normal life as possible. A team of engineers from the region regularly braves the dangers to fix power lines for residents.