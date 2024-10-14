  1. Skip to content
Residents of Ukraine's Nikopol try to live a normal life

Anna Przemysska
October 14, 2024

The Ukrainian city of Nikopol is under constant bombardment. Despite this, locals try to lead as much of a normal life as possible. A team of engineers from the region regularly braves the dangers to fix power lines for residents.

https://p.dw.com/p/4llGX
