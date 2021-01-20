Researchers succeed in taking first 3D photo of coronavirus

This picture is taken from 3-D images of real SARS-CoV-2 virus from snap-frozen samples. They come from the company Nanographics, a spin-off of the Vienna University of Technology. They are based on data from researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The Chinese scientists had succeeded in extracting, scanning and digitizing intact SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in samples. In the process, the scientists managed to preserve the spike proteins of the virus samples in their structure as best as possible.

On the nanographics images, the coronavirus samples are closely packed together, but individual viruses can also be viewed in isolation, in this 3D picture.