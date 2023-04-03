  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Sports

Resculpting the St. Moritz Olympic bob run

March 4, 2023

Every year in St. Moritz, the oldest natural ice track in the world is resculpted, before playing host to the best bobsleigh and skeleton pilots. We accompany the 15 men responsible for building the world's largest ice sculpture over three weeks of hard work. And we ask Sara Schmied, one of the world's greatest skeleton talents, how it feels to fly down the ice at 130 kilometers per hour?

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFyX
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

Go to show Sports Life
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man with his cycle standing in front of a wrecked building in Ukraine's Donbas region

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops in Donbas

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion23 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

SocietyMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

SocietyMarch 5, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ambulances at a school where girls experienced symptoms of a poison gas attack

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Girls report symptoms of poisoning across Iran

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Hippos in Doradal, Colombia

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Colombia to send Pablo Escobar's hippos to India, Mexico

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage