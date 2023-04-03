Resculpting the St. Moritz Olympic bob run

03/04/2023 March 4, 2023

Every year in St. Moritz, the oldest natural ice track in the world is resculpted, before playing host to the best bobsleigh and skeleton pilots. We accompany the 15 men responsible for building the world's largest ice sculpture over three weeks of hard work. And we ask Sara Schmied, one of the world's greatest skeleton talents, how it feels to fly down the ice at 130 kilometers per hour?